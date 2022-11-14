Homegrown Business: Cindy Wahler of BiteMeCookie

Cindy Wahler wanted to create a made to order gourmet cookie company that includes delivery within 24-hours. Her business, BiteMeCookie, is now up and running with the ability to design your own cookies to be delivered to your door. We got the chance to speak with Cindy about this create your own creative cookies company to find out more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called BiteMeCookie. We deliver freshly baked, home-made gourmet cookies.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always had a passion for baking and have been encouraged over the years by family and friends but never felt quite confident, because I think I suffer from Impostor Syndrome. I decided though it was important to follow the advice that I give others, which is not to have regrets and take a risk.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to create a niche for home-based custom cookies made to order, with 24 hour delivery from time of order.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My clientele are food and dessert lovers that are primarily based in the GTA. However my cookies have been shipped as far as Florida, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Montreal.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

I make money through sales.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Q: What sets you apart from other cookie places?

A: Customers can create the custom cookies that they want.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I do involves the creative and artistic component which is a great balance to my day job. I love satisfying everybody’s need to treat themselves or gift others delicious sweet treats. In my first year I’ve also made sure that I give back to the community to those who are in need. I have donated proceeds to Friends of Ruby, Ontario Breast Cancer Foundation, Maggie’s.

The worst part of what I do is getting up as early as 4:00 am to bake cookies.

What are your social media channels?

You can follow me on instagram @bite.me.cookie

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

A local business that I love is OMGBathTreats.