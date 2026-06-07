Recipe for Tex Mex Juicy Lucy Burger from Armstrong Cheese

Stuffed with melty jalapeño cheese and topped with fresh Tex Mex flavours, the Tex Mex Juicy Lucy Burger from Armstrong Cheese delivers a bold twist on a classic burger night. With gooey cheese hidden inside every beef patty and creamy guacamole layered on top, this recipe is made for messy, flavour-packed bites.
Tex Mex Juicy Lucy Burger
Prep Time: 10 min
Total Time: 20 min
Serving: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lbs (680 g) ground beef
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) pepper
- 1 tsp (5 mL) salt
- 8 slices Armstrong Mexican Fiesta Marble Jalapeno Cheese Slices
- 4 brioche buns
- Guacamole (store bought or make your own)
- Tomatoes, lettuce and red onion, for serving
- Jalapeño, for garnish
Directions:
- Cut four slices of Armstrong Mexican Fiesta Marble Jalapeno Cheese into squares, equaling 16 squares.
- Combine ground beef with Worcestershire sauce. Divide into four balls. Take each ball of meat and create two discs, one being slightly larger than the other. Place larger beef disc on your work surface. Top with four cheese squares (evenly in the middle) and top with smaller disc. Pinch bottom layer of meat with top, creating a seal. Repeat for remainder of meat. You should now have 4 patties total. Season each with salt and pepper.
- Grill on high heat for 3-4 minutes per side, or until an internal temperature of 140-145 degrees Fahrenheit is reached.
- Add remaining 4 cheese slices when there is 1 minute left of cooking time.
- Assemble burgers: add a layer of lettuce on the bottom prior to adding your patty. Top with patty, guacamole, tomatoes and red onions. Add condiments as desired.