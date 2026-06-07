Recipe for Tex Mex Juicy Lucy Burger from Armstrong Cheese

Stuffed with melty jalapeño cheese and topped with fresh Tex Mex flavours, the Tex Mex Juicy Lucy Burger from Armstrong Cheese delivers a bold twist on a classic burger night. With gooey cheese hidden inside every beef patty and creamy guacamole layered on top, this recipe is made for messy, flavour-packed bites.

Tex Mex Juicy Lucy Burger

Prep Time: 10 min

Total Time: 20 min

Serving: 4

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs (680 g) ground beef

1 tbsp (15 mL) Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp (2 mL) pepper

1 tsp (5 mL) salt

8 slices Armstrong Mexican Fiesta Marble Jalapeno Cheese Slices

4 brioche buns

Guacamole (store bought or make your own)

Tomatoes, lettuce and red onion, for serving

Jalapeño, for garnish

Directions: