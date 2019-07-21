Guatemalan-style Shrimp Ceviche from chef Mirelle Blassnig

Mirelle Blassnig is an avid home cook who loves to experiment with new flavours and techniques. She is passionate about preserving her Central American heritage and is inspired to bring the sights, smells and tastes of Latin America to the palates of those who enjoy her cooking. She shares her recipe for Guatemalan-style Shrimp Ceviche.

Succulent shrimps are marinated in tart lime and sweet orange juice, mixed with a fresh blend of roma tomatoes, onions and cilantro. Buen provecho!

Guatemalan-style Shrimp Ceviche

Ingredients:

-1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

-4 fresh limes to taste

-1 small orange

-4 roma tomatoes, deseeded and diced

-1 small red onion, diced

-1/2 cup cilantro to taste

-1/2 cup vegetable juice (such as V-8)

-1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

-1 tbsp Soy sauce

-1/2 tbsp cumin

-1 jalapeno pepper, deseeded (optional)

Directions:

1. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Blanch cleaned shrimp for 2 minutes. Remove from the boiling water and shock in ice cold water. Strain when cooled.

2. Add lime and orange juice to shrimp and marinate for 2 hours in the fridge.

3. Once shrimp is marinated, add vegetable juice, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and cumin. Then add diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro and jalapeno, if using.

4. Add salt to taste.

5. Chill in the fridge and serve with soda crackers/saltines and hot sauce.

Mirelle Blassnig is competing in the ceviche competition at the 7th annual Pan American Food and Music Festival 2019.

The Festival is taking place August 17th and 18th at Yonge-Dundas Square, Toronto.