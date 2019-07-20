Esper the cat is looking for a new place to live in the Toronto area

Esper was found wandering the hot streets of Toronto when a good Samatarian brought her to us. Now she is safe, but not sure about all the different noises of the shelter. As with any female, appearance is very important, and Esper is no exception. With her long luxurious coat, she will need to be brushed every day to keep it looking healthy and shiny. Esper asks that her new family be patient with her to allow her to come out of her shell and give all the unconditional love that she has. Once she is comfortable, there will be lots of stories to share. If you are interested in Esper, come and ask about her at the Feline Adoption Office.

Esper the cat

Age: 7 years 1 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

