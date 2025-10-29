Self-financed indie production Virgins By Choice, co-directed by local filmmakers Sonia Suvagau and Adriana Villi, is set to make its Canadian debut this November, following successful appearances at international festivals including All That Moves International Film Festival 2024 and the London Wrap Film Festival, where it won Best Director(s).

Co-written, co-directed, and co-starring best friends Suvagau and Villi, Virgins By Choice follows Luna and Lily, best friends grappling with love in the modern era.

The story follows Luna, whose life is unravelling as she struggles to overcome the fallout of a recent divorce, looking for love in all the wrong places. Meanwhile, 40-year-old Lily finds herself single again after a broken engagement. Together, these two best friends embark on a journey to heal: Lily devotes herself to overcoming religious shame while Luna joins a therapy group to battle the ghosts of her past. But when their perfect matches (plural!) show up, their commitment to stay abstinent is put to the test, along with their friendship.

Produced with no studio involvement, minimal gear, and for under $100K, it’s a raw, heartfelt story about friendship, healing, and what happens when women bet on each other. Local theatre fans are likely to spot some familiar faces rounding out the cast.

***

Tickets for Virgins By Choice remain available here for the November 1, 2025, premiere.