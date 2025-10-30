Old Photographs of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Baseball) (1950-1961)

Baseball in Toronto carries a deep sense of history and community, woven through both professional and local diamonds. From the storied days of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Christie Pits to the electric atmosphere of Blue Jays games at Rogers Centre, the city’s relationship with baseball spans generations and scales.

Architecturally, Toronto’s ballparks reflect the city’s evolution. The Rogers Centre, once hailed as a modern marvel with its retractable roof, symbolizes ambition and innovation, while neighbourhood parks like Christie Pits preserve a more organic, grassroots connection to the sport. Together, they chart Toronto’s growth from small-town passion to big-league presence.

Beyond the structures, baseball in Toronto thrives on its accessibility. Weekend leagues, youth teams, and casual summer games knit the city’s communities together, proving that the spirit of the sport lives as much in local parks as it does beneath the stadium lights.

1950 – Image of baseball players leaving the dugout at Maple Leaf Stadium.
1951 – Jack Kent Cooke at pennant-raising ceremony, Maple Leaf Stadium.
1951 – Jack Kent Cooke in Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club uniform, kneeling down.
1951 – Jack Kent Cooke in Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club uniform.
1951 – Jack Kent Cooke presenting a cheque to a player in team dugout, Maple Leaf Stadium.
1951 – Jack Kent Cooke with baseball player in Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club dugout, Maple Leaf Stadium.
1951 – Jack Kent Cooke with four members of the Toronto baseball club at a press party at his house.
1951 – Jack Kent Cooke with members of Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club, spring training camp.
1951 – Jack Kent Cooke with two members of Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club, spring training camp, Florida.
1951 – Nat Turofsky with member of Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club a press party at Jean and Jack Kent Cooke’s house.
1952 – Jack Kent Cooke with Toronto Baseball Club players, Maple Leaf Stadium.
1961 – This is an image of a batter at the plate.
1961 – This is an image of a baseball player at the home opener game at the Maple Leaf Stadium.
1961 – This is an image of a baseball player in action at the Maple Leaf Stadium.
1961 – This is an image of a baseball player in the middle of the home opener game at the Maple Leaf Stadium.
1961 – This is an image of a baseball player looking out to his team at the Maple Leaf Stadium.
1961 – This is an image of a baseball player running at the home opener game.
1961 – Toronto Maple Leafs (Baseball ) Season Opener. A large crowd is seen in the photograph.
1961 – Toronto Maple Leafs (Baseball) Season Opener. Spectators can be seen getting to their seats.
1961 – Toronto Maple Leafs (Baseball) Season Opener.
Dalia, a photojournalist hailing from Montreal, is deeply passionate about documenting events and sharing stories about people's lives. She is on track to graduate from Concordia University with a degree in journalism and a minor in art history. Currently, Dalia holds the position of Editor-in-Chief at her school's newspaper, The Concordian. Following graduation, she aims to secure a full-time reporting job at a major news outlet.

