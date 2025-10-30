Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto-based Comedian Jeff Hobbs

Jeff Hobbs is a Toronto-based comedian who got his start in Waterloo before moving to the city to pursue his dreams of spending all his money and eventually moving back. Known for his offbeat one-liners, absurd premises, and unpredictable delivery, Jeff blends short jokes, long bits, song parodies, and biblical retellings into a comedy style that’s entirely his own. He’s currently preparing to record his very first stand-up special and album.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Funny!! And good! Though if I had to elaborate, I guess I’d say I’m primarily known as a one-liner comic with eccentric sensibilities. But I don’t like to limit myself! I do quick jokes, long jokes, clean jokes, dirty jokes, impressions, song parodies, act-outs, and a whole lot of unclassifiable, strange ideas! The only thing I DON’T do onstage is tell the truth, because that’s MUCH less interesting. And get naked, I guess, but that’s hopefully implied.

Who are some of your influences?

Growing up, my grandpa! He was funny and everybody liked him. I wanted to be funny and liked by everyone too (halfway there!) Also the band Blink-182. A bunch of friends playing goofy music, travelling the world, having fun, while also being rich as hell!? I knew that was the life for me (quarter of the way there)!

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Andy Kaufman was my singular comedic reference. As a kid of the irony-poisoned internet age, seeing someone so self-assured go on stage to mess with people without lifting the veil was what I always wanted to do (until I got older and poorer and realized most people that pay for a ticket actually want to be ENTERTAINED, not messed with!)

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Joe… Joe mama!!! Nah, but seriously, whenever I want to get into a writing mood, I’ll throw on a Mitch Hedberg album! I think a lot of one-liner comics tend to rely on wordplay or misdirection for their punchlines, but I’ve always admired his stream of conscious writing and observational bluntness. If you mean working today, Zach Zucker. Look him up!

What is your pre-show ritual?

Well, the day of, I usually have my head in my hands dreading having to leave my house, but once I’m there, I dance! I guess you could call it pre-show jitters, but when I’m waiting to go on, I’ll typically be in the corner backstage doing a little dance. I bring a physical setlist with me on stage so I don’t really rehearse, just trust I’ll be good when I get up there!

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

That’s a great question! Hmm… well, from a technical standpoint, I think the Cameron House has the best lighting and sound I’ve found in the city. But favourite in terms of performance? Hmm… Comedy Bar on Bloor! They have two spaces, a big main space and a more intimate cabaret space. Both are very fun to perform in! And as a home base for many comedians, it’s the place to be!

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I don’t think I have a favourite bit, or one I’m particularly proud of, but I talk about the bible (the Catholic bible, to be specific) and Jesus Christ a LOT and don’t really lose the audience, which feels like a miracle (praise be). I typically do short jokes, but I have one that’s almost 4 minutes long where I just retell a story from the bible, and miraculously, people stay engaged for the whole thing! So that one. Or the joke where I state I want to get it on with ET (the extra-terrestrial). That one’s pretty good, too.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I don’t really consume comedy in my personal life, but scrolling Instagram reels I am constantly bombarded with comedians, and some of them are ok (and some of THEM are quite good!)

Tell us a joke about your city.

I’m from Waterloo, so when I perform in Toronto (or other cities where I’m introduced as a comedian from Toronto) I’ll clarify that I’m actually from Waterloo, and moved to Toronto 3 years ago to pursue my dreams… of one day spending all my money and going back to Waterloo. (Almost there!)

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes!!! I just released my DEBUT COMEDY ALBUM, “A Sea Horse Saw A Horse,” on all major streaming services! Yes, even that one! And even better, it’s good! 140 jokes in 45 minutes, no crowdwork all killer no filler. The video recording of the taping is also available on YouTube, called “Alive and a Person”.

I also recorded my FOLLOW-UP album already, but I haven’t had time to listen to/begin working on the recording yet. Finally, later this year, I plan on recording my debut comedy SPECIAL, which would be an hour of clean jokes. But I don’t know if I can afford to do that yet. But I think that would be a good, productive year of comedy.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Dave Luca is funny as hell! He makes me laugh and writes really good jokes! Brenton Huxtable is also an incredible writer who inspires me to try harder.