Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Tyler Morrison

Toronto-based comedian Tyler Morrison is known for his sharp-tongued, darkly funny, and unapologetically blue-collar style. A fearless performer with a taste for the outrageous, Morrison blends biting social commentary with classic stand-up bravado, delivering jokes that hit hard and linger long after the punchline.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would say my style is a mix of dark and blue-collar comedy.

Who are some of your influences?

Michael O’Donoghue, who was the original head writer for SNL, is probably my biggest influence. Comedians that made me want to get into comedy early on were Eddie Murphy, Andrew Dice Clay, Rodney Dangerfield, Tom Green, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, and David Letterman.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

When I really got big into loving comedy, I’d say Chris Rock.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I have a few that are up there for me—Doug Stanhope, who has a large volume of consistently funny, top-tier material and is one of the best to ever do it. Louis CK, Dave Attell, and Mike Wilmot are pretty hard to top, and I always enjoy stand-up from comics in my own generation like Andrew Schulz, Shane Gillis, and Adrienne Iapalucci.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Work out during the day, have a mid-afternoon meal, then try not to drink more than four beers before the show.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Comedy Store in LA is probably my favourite—there’s just so much history there and you can feel the electricity.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

For stand-up, it’s hard to pin down, but my favourite set I’ve written was maybe my set for The Roast of Ric Flair. I think in terms of roasting celebrities, that was one of my tightest sets with the biggest audience.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Sirius XM is great for getting a variety of new talent on rotation. The Sirius XM Comedy Club channel in Canada and RAW Dog in the US are my go-to stations. Just being in the clubs as well—there’s no shortage of great new talent coming up.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Nothing is more beautiful than the beginning of winter in Toronto. All the leaves have fallen from the trees… homeless people are starting to change colours.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My podcasts Main Offenders and Fight Stories. My stand-up special Running Rampant on YouTube, and my record label/production company LAUGH3D—check out some great albums and specials from emerging and established comics I’ve had the pleasure to produce.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I’ll go with Tom O’Donnell, my co-host on Main Offenders, and John Moses, my co-host of Fight Stories. Both have new specials coming out that you’re going to love.

Also, any of the comedians on LAUGH3D that we’ve produced with Cottage Comedy and our American record label, Standing 8, are hilarious people you should check out!