Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Sachin Sharma

Sachin Sharma is a performer, writer, and creator with a background in improv and clowning. He has performed across Canada, the USA, Ireland, and India and co-founded HINPROV, a bilingual collective dedicated to amplifying South Asian voices in the arts. Fluent in Hindi, Urdu, and English, he weaves all three into his Improvised Bollywood Show, creating a dynamic and inclusive storytelling experience.

His recent work, Colonial Circus, premiered at the Toronto Fringe Festival and received critical acclaim, winning Critics’ Choice for Best Comedy Show at FestN4 (Orlando Fringe 2025) and the Artists’ Choice Award at Toronto Fringe (2024). Beyond the stage, Sachin leads improv workshops, sharing the joy of spontaneity and creative play.

How would you describe your comedy style?

After a quick Google, I am an Absurdist, Satirical, Clowning, Revangelical (I made this one up – seeking revenge via comedy), and Protest-art comedian.

Who are some of your influences?

I grew up in India, so this response might be disorienting for some.

We, as Indians, are huge fans of ‘clowning’ in general. We have at least 1 clown per household… There are so many things that go wrong on an everyday basis that laughter is like a booster shot. Indian wedding functions are great clowning exhibitions. I consider myself so lucky to have had a great circle of friends, family and cousins. We love getting in trouble and keep heightening the stakes, on purpose. Hilarious!

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I enjoyed watching the acts of Javed Jaffery – a great dancer, comedian and voice artist. Then, as a family, we used to watch tapes on rental VCR of these semi-improvised staged plays from Pakistan, “Baqra Qiston Pe” (Lamb in Instalments?), and The Three Stooges, yes! The Three Stooges. I learned how to properly knock at the doors from them. “ra-tata–ta-ta—ta-ta.”

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I love Melissa McCarthy. I hated Sacha Baron Cohen when I watched him in Borat at first. But now I adore him and like everything he did/is doing. I also really like Michael Keegan Key.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Usually, I get nervous, and my pre-show ritual is just to be aware of being in that condition. Sometimes, I try to do the opposite of what a scared mammal would do – make intense eye contact with your co-performers. Be purposefully vulnerable. Expose my weak spots! Sing!

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I like performing at Sweet Action Theatre. That space has been magical for me. It feels like I can get away with anything there…you know. No judgement. I feel like I have explored the nook and corner of that space, and I feel safe there. The clowning community that I am growing up with, Sweet Action, is home to us clowns.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

During many underground/unknown/forgettable performances while developing characters for ‘Colonial Circus’, we developed these silly hats that rattle when we shake our heads, which is a pretty cool comedic element to our characters. I love bits like that. It generates a pure childlike joy that connects us all. Funny beyond intelligence, and very universal. Like, aliens might find that funny!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Instagram – reels. I think going to live comedy variety shows is also a great way to find new and local comics. I also find new comics via shows like Would I Lie to You.

Tell us a joke about your city.

A joke about my city? Sure: “Warden Subway Station.”

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Watch the things that we are doing at Hinprov. I would also like to shout out to Bad Dog Theatre!!!!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook

Also, follow our duo stuff at Two2Mango

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I have a couple of recommendations:

Please watch the stuff that Vivek Srikanthan is doing… He blows my mind with his nuanced writing and performance. He has a great stage presence.

I am sure you have seen the work of Sex T-Rex. They are one of the greatest troupes and I learn from them every time I watch them. For great chemistry, music mixed with incisive writing, sprinkled with sparkling performances, I turn to Tita Collective, and talking of great writing, I find James Roque very sharp. I would also like to invite you to check out Duck Confetti.