Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Karen Mitches

Karen Mitches is a Toronto-based comedian who first stepped into the world of stand-up after taking a class at Second City, where she honed her comedic voice under the guidance of Joel Buxton. From that moment on, she embraced the stage, bringing her unique blend of humour to audiences across the city.

Her comedy style is authentic, imaginative, and absurd, often drawing from personal experiences and unexpected observations. A career highlight for her was headlining her first show at Backroom Comedy Club, a gig she secured by producing the show herself, proving that confidence is key in comedy.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Authentic, imaginative, and absurd.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

It was equal parts Robyn Williams and Bill Cosby, which is weird because I don’t do impressions, and I don’t deny the crimes of which I have been accused.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Nate Bargatze, hands down.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I don’t have a ritual. I just go through my set in my mind and try to remember to have fun.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Key’s Comedy Club. It’s the first place I ever did an open mic and the first place I ever got booked. The owner believed in me, and I’ve had some wild nights performing there. It’s the kind of place where anything can happen.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit is about my sister’s kidney transplant. I originally wrote it as a sentimental speech for Toastmasters and then I reworked it into a stand-up bit. I performed it for almost a year before I fully worked it out. I’m proud of how hard I worked on it and proud that I could take something hard in my life and make it funny. And even as a funny bit, it gives people a sense of my family and who I am at my core.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Spotify and YouTube are where I look up the comedy albums and specials of new comedians, people who aren’t big enough to be on Netflix, yet. I’m often just checking out people from my local scene and the comics that they recommend.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto is a lot like McDonaldsland. We’re both colourful cities, known for our outstanding food, and we’ve both been made famous by a drug-addled mayor. I wonder if Mayor McCheese also has a brother, who tries to rip up the city’s bike lanes?

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Karlie Laverty is hilarious and talented.