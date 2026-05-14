Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Alex Wood

Toronto-based comedian Alex Wood brings a sharp, self-aware absurdity to the stage—think Nirvana if Kurt Cobain were a regional comic workshopping jokes about marriage and McDonald’s. Drawing inspiration from everything from Charles Dickens to whoopee cushions, Wood’s comedy blends dry observation with chaotic sincerity, landing somewhere between existential dread and a perfectly timed punchline. Whether performing at iconic venues or a bowling alley in small-town Ontario, Alex has a knack for finding humour in life’s quiet humiliations—and making audiences feel like they’re in on the joke.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style is like if the band Nirvana were a regional comedian doing jokes about their wife.

Who are some of your influences?

Charles Dickens and whoopi cushions.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Norm Macdonald and a close second would be Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

My favourite comedians now are Josh Johnson and Dylan Gott.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I draw a pentagram on the floor and then write out my set list in the blood of a transient drifter I’ve murdered that no one will miss. After I make this Faustian deal, I shave all of my body hair and scream into a mirror, “You can do this”.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Previously, I would have said Massey Hall, but then last week I performed in a bowling alley in Perth, Ontario, and it made me fall in love with the art form all over again. After the show, there was a drunk man from the audience who gave me some excellent jokes I could do at my “next skit”.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit I’ve ever written was a comparison of how different going out is when you’re in your 30s vs when you were in your 20s. I don’t want to spoil the entire joke, but the punchline is “the other people in the McDonald’s were pretty upset”. I was proud of it because of the originality.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Facebook Marketplace has some really exciting and original new voices popping up.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I live in the hipster part of Toronto. It’s called “Toronto”.

Much like my other joke about Toronto being a really nice city once they finish building it, I think this joke is both fearless and groundbreaking.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I am recording a special in Toronto soon with New Metric, and I will comp tickets to anyone who sends me a DM on Instagram with the words “Toronto Guardian”.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Jeewan Gill