Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Rakhee Morzaria

Rakhee Morzaria, an emerging comedic force from Toronto, brings a unique blend of absurdity, energy, and humour to her performances. Known for her quirky and animated comedy style, Morzaria draws inspiration from a diverse array of sources ranging from iconic figures like Lady Gaga and Spike Lee to the mundane antics of her parents choosing a Netflix movie. As she prepares to captivate audiences at The Theatre Centre’s annual Comedy is Art festival on October 26, Morzaria shares insights into her creative process, past experiences at beloved venues like the old Bad Dog Theatre, and her favourite comedy bits that blend alternative humour with relatable life ponderings. Join us as we explore the comedic journey of Rakhee Morzaria, whose offbeat approach is sure to leave a lasting impression.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Absurd, silly, energetic and fun.

Who are some of your influences?

Chappell Roan, Maria Bamford, Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, Jenny Slate, peacocks (the bird) and watercolours (the paint).

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

That show – 3rd Rock From the Sun…though I haven’t watched it recently lol please don’t be problematic.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

My parents trying to figure out which movie to watch on Netflix any given night of the week aaannnndddd Daphney Joseph.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Five-eight box breaths.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The old Bad Dog Theatre above the post office on Bloor… I used to perform there a lot at the beginning of my career and try really weird stuff, sometimes it worked, sometimes I totally sh*t the bed, but I definitely put in a lot of my early hours there. It’ll always have a place in my heart.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

A song I wrote called “Cool Cool Girls.” It was one of my earliest ventures into alt-comedy I guess? Whatever alt-comedy means. It’s about wanting to be a cool girl but actually just being a weirdo nutball. Still slaps.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Honestly, I’m not a comedy-nerd that’s, like, super obsessed with listening to other comedians 24/7. I watch plays, go to music shows, read and check out art. I do watch comedy but I’m mostly interested in the craft of the weird, whimsical and expansive, so I kinda dabble in all of it unless I’m doing research for a specific project I’m working on.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Pay me… hehehehe.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’ll be performing at The Theatre Centre’s annual Comedy is Art festival on October 26 with a new show called “I’m with Stewwwww pit”, an experimental variety comedy show created and featuring Hannan Younis and myself.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Daphney Joseph (also appearing at Comedy is Art!).