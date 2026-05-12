My Digital Life: Content Creator Katherine Palumbo

Katherine Palumbo is an Ontario-based travel writer and photographer who started Explore Ontario almost a decade ago. What she initially started as a passion project on Instagram in 2018 has now turned into a full scope media company called Explore Ontario Inc, with half a million followers via Instagram, Facebook and YouTube combined. Explore Ontario is the province’s leading social media channel focused on the best places to explore and stay in Ontario, and she is fiercely passionate about supporting local partners. She has created tourism videos and written content for 52 tourism boards across Ontario, and has worked with nearly 400 attractions, hotels, businesses, spas and more. In April, she launched her first app in partnership with Rexby titled “100 Bucket List Spots of Ontario”. She lives in Queensville with her husband Matt and son, Finn.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

Explore Ontario is on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube and focuses on all things Ontario; think best parks, hotels, resorts, small towns, museums, hidden gems, and everything in between.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started Explore Ontario on Instagram in 2018 as a creative outlet to personally document my favourite places around Ontario to visit and explore. I had been working full-time in healthcare but held a part-time position with blogTO as the “excursions and day trip” writer. However, I wanted to create something entirely on my own where I had full creative control. I had no idea at the time that it would eventually become my full-time career!

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

My mom! She has always been a wonderful influence as a stay-at-home mom who introduced me to the best parks, hiking trails, farm attractions, small towns, etc growing up. As a child in the summer, I remember every day being an adventure – where would we go next? She had a passion for local travel and history and passed on those traits to me. There is so much to appreciate in our own backyards, and I wanted to carry on that message.

How would you describe your audience?

Nearly all of my followers live right here in Ontario – almost 97%! My audience are local Ontarians who refer to Explore Ontario for daily inspiration of what day trips/ weekend getaways to book next. I cover a little bit of everything to appeal to everyone, no matter their gender, age, background, abilities, interests, etc.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

I run all aspects of Explore Ontario completely on my own, including the videography, photography, writing, graphic design, community management, admin, etc. There is a LOT that goes on behind the scenes that people do not see from a 15-second video on Instagram.

How do you monetise your content? Do you also have another job?

I went to McMaster University for 4 years and then completed a post-grad program in social work. I had been working in the healthcare sector for 10+ years before being able to manage Explore Ontario as my full-time job. I monetise Explore Ontario by working with partners across Ontario on promotional content and materials. I have a Media Kit that contains Explore Ontario’s statistics, demographics, promotional packages, client testimonials and more.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with nearly 60 tourism boards across Ontario, and Destination Stratford is one of my favourite clients. Stratford is such an incredible city, and it’s always a blast creating content for them because of the sheer beauty of the region. Here is a campaign I created for them last year to increase tourism in early fall.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I love having creative freedom over all aspects of my career; I report to no one but myself! I love being able to make my own choices over what projects to pursue and working independently. The hardest part is how much time I am on the road. Ontario is a massive province, and my job requires me to travel constantly. In just two years, I put over 200,000 kms on my car! It’s very challenging being away from family and balancing work schedules with my husband, who also has a very demanding career.

What are your future plans for your channel?

I hope to dedicate more time to YouTube, as Instagram and Facebook take up the majority of my time. I’ve also recently become more involved in social media consulting for brands, which I hope to do more of.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow Explore Ontario on Instagram here.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

I’m lucky to belong to a content creator hub of 50+ local creators who are all incredible in their own unique way; it’s a very supportive group. My friend Marie is fantastic and creates phenomenal travel guides, and is an extremely talented photographer to boot. Her Instagram account is @msurlaroute.