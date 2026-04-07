My Digital Life: Content Creator Ilinca Ducharme

Some people scroll for inspiration. Ilinca Ducharme creates it. What started as pandemic-era comedy rooted in her Romanian and French-Canadian background has blossomed into a vibrant digital love letter to Toronto—one brunch spot, hidden gem, and can’t-miss experience at a time. With a sharp eye for what’s new and noteworthy (and a surprisingly strategic creative process behind the scenes), Ilinca is on a mission to get people off their couches and back into the buzz of the city. Equal parts planner and storyteller, she turns everyday outings into something worth celebrating… and maybe even a little bit cinematic.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

I share content on TikTok and Instagram with the goal of romanticizing my life in Toronto and urging Torontonians to go out and experience the best the city has to offer. From standout restaurants to sports games and experiences. I post about it all:)

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started posting during the pandemic on TikTok. At that time, like many others, I was working from home and craving connection. My content has evolved a lot since then, but at that time I made a lot of comedy videos about my background, which is Romanian on my mother’s side and French Canadian on my dad’s side.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

I have truly been inspired by so many people over the years. I feel like every time I open up my Instagram app, I am learning something new, which is such an advantage of living in these times. If I had to pinpoint one specific person, I would definitely say my boyfriend Conrad. He is also in the social media space, and he has truly taught me so much, from hooks to filming to organizing my time as a content creator. He is a bona fide veteran in the space.

How would you describe your audience?

My audience is the best. I love seeing the city alive and bustling with people, and I’d like to think that I contribute to that, even just a little bit.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

Funnily enough, I actually have quite a rigid creative process. I like to break news fast, so I do a lot of research on new things opening in the city. I have found that researching and planning is the key to being a successful content creator. It is definitely not as spontaneous as I once thought.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

I work part-time as a content creator for ToDoToronto, and I also do brand partnerships on my own personal channel. However, I actually used to work full-time as a corporate accountant up until 2025.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

Right now it would definitely have to be this since I am seriously looking forward to a spectacular Toronto summer.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I do is definitely all the opportunities this job bestows me with. I get to do things that I could have never even dreamed of working a 9-5 in accounting. I have so many pinch me moments and “wow, I can’t believe this is my life right now” moments. As for the worst part, I feel like sometimes this industry can encourage a lot of comparison and competition, which you feel the need to disconnect from at times.

What are your future plans for your channel?

My goal for this year is to open up a bit more regarding my life on social media. The internet can be a scary place, but I truly want to put myself out there a bit more:)

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

Thank you for all the support!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

Valeria Lipovetsky! I remember meeting her at the Eaton Centre years ago and loving her since her early YouTube days in Toronto.