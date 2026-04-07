Juan Jamon the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Juan Jamon is a sweet, sensitive boy who is still finding his footing in the busy shelter environment. But he does show a lot of trust in the people guiding him.

Once he’s outside and away from the bustle of the shelter, Juan starts to relax and becomes a wonderful walking companion. He walks nicely on leash and enjoys taking his time sniffing and exploring. Volunteers say that when things are calm, he’s happy to stay close by your side and take in the world at his own pace.

Juan can be a bit hesitant navigating certain areas of the shelter, especially busy hallways or unfamiliar obstacles, but with patience and encouragement – and plenty of treats 🙂 – he’s been making steady progress. In quieter moments, he also shows his affectionate side and enjoys simply spending time with his people.

Because he’s still building confidence, Juan would likely thrive in a calm, patient home where he can settle in gradually and continue learning that the world is a safe place. With kindness and understanding, this gentle boy has all the potential to grow into a loyal and loving companion.

Juan Jamon

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.