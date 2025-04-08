Bronco the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Bronco – Your Big, Bouncy Adventure Buddy! If you’re looking for a fun-loving, high-energy pup who’s always ready for an adventure, Bronco is your guy. This handsome boy has a big personality and an even bigger heart. He’s strong, playful, and full of enthusiasm – he just needs a human who can match his zest for life!

Bronco is always up for a good walk (even if he sometimes forgets that he’s not in a race!). He’s working on his leash manners and learning that slowing down can be just as fun as zooming ahead. With the right guidance, he’s quick to refocus, and he loves treats and positive reinforcement.

He’s a curious explorer who enjoys sniffing around, checking out his surroundings, and making new dog friends – when he’s not busy being the life of the party! With a little patience and consistency, this strong, spirited boy will make a loyal and loving companion.

If you’re ready for an energetic, affectionate pup who will keep you on your toes and fill your days with fun, Bronco can’t wait to meet you!

Bronco

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Tan / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

