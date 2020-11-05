Flavourful and Sustainable Canned Seafood from Scout Canning

This week we spoke to Scout Canning’s Chief Culinary Officer & Co-Founder, Chef Charlotte Langley, about how we can move away from the usual bland and unsustainable canned seafood. Check out this Dilled Trout Quiche recipe they provided us with using some of their products!

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are so excited because we just officially launched Scout Canning across North America! We’re the first-ever craft canned seafood company to source all of its species off the shores of Canada and the U.S., giving seafood-lovers access to something they weren’t able to find on shelves or online before.

Scout preserves the highest quality seafood sourced from the most sustainable local fisheries on both coasts. I then have the wonderful job of curating the recipes and the flavour profiles packed inside each tin. The result is a line of delicious and sustainable ready-to-serve seafood that makes it easy for everyone, everywhere to make chef-style meals at home. Some of my favourites include Wild Albacore Tuna in organic olive oil and PEI Mussels in a smoked fennel and tomato sauce.

What made you want to do this work?

Scout fuses two of my greatest passions in life: sustainability and flavour-packed seafood.

I want people everywhere to fall back in love with this regionally-sourced pantry staple so it can take centre-stage in meals rather than being caged in the cupboard as a backup plan. Through working with some amazing local fishing partners, and using my culinary experience, I truly believe that Scout is perfectly poised to make that happen here in North America.

What problem does this solve?

It’s no secret that the fishing industry is riddled with overfishing certain species as well as some irresponsible fishing methods depending on the species and region. Scout is the first to have a multi-species canned seafood brand that ranges from PEI Mussels to Pacific Northwest Albacore Tuna all sourced from Canadian and US waters. We are focused on biodiversity with our products, bringing underloved species to consumers and breaking away from only offering the standard tuna and salmon in a can. Most products you find in store today are imported from overseas. We source directly from the fishery, and our products are hand cut and hand packed in Canada.

This is why we work with fishing partners that reduce by-catch and minimize their impact on ecosystems, and why we are a proud member of One Percent for the Planet, which means we re-invest 1% of annual sales into climate action projects that will help protect our waters. As well as partnering with the Marine Stewardship Council on our wild species, Tuna and Lobster, we are committed to traceability and sourcing from the most renewable sources.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Conscious consumers who are looking for products that are better for them and the planet. Really anyone and everyone who loves making food with sustainable, local and delicious ingredients!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We source the seafood from our sustainable fishing partners and then we hand cut and hand pack our cans with additional oils, herbs and spices, which are all-natural ingredients. We then sell our craft can line on enjoyscout.com across Canada and the U.S. We also have fantastic online partners like Food52 and are available at select retailers and wholesalers including Whole Foods Market in the US NorthEast Region, Farm Boy in Ontario and Thrive Market & Erewhon are coming soon!

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Torontonians can head to our website to check out and purchase the full craft can line up and here in Toronto, we’re at Farm Boy’s Lake Shore Blvd and Etobicoke stores! You can also find us in specialty retailers like Forno Cultura, Prairie Boy Bakery, 100KM Foods, The Walton and Beast Bodega, and many more!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

When purchasing seafood, especially fresh or frozen, I think it’s important to ask: where does it come from and how was it caught?

For me at Scout Canning and as the Canadian Chef Ambassador for the Marine Stewardship Council, the answer is simple. We work with small-scale, sustainable fisheries coast-to-coast, making traceability easy. We always know directly who we are dealing with, and that they adopt best-in-class practices and operate to the highest standards of sustainability.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of my job is sharing my love and respect for the oceans and waterways with all of you. Food is my love language so this is how I can share it with you. I also love experimenting with different recipes to flavour different fish and shellfish, while choosing top-shelf all-natural ingredients in the process.

The worst, the challenges we are facing every single day as Ocean and Waterways Stewards. There are a lot of systemic things that we need to change and one can at a time is how I envision it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Well, I love puns, soooo “I thought I lobster but I flounder” is one I use often.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Walter Caesar and Forno Cultura.