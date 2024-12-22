Recipe for Cajun Fish Sandwiches from Mazola

December 22, 2024 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Mazola shared with us this tasty recipe for Cajun Fish Sandwiches, a bold, spicy twist on a classic sandwich, featuring crispy tilapia fillets seasoned with Cajun spices. Paired with a tangy Cajun tartar sauce and fresh toppings, this flavorful meal is perfect for a quick and satisfying lunch or dinner.

Cajun Fish Sandwiches

Serving Size: 4 sandwiches
Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

Cajun Tartar Sauce

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon dill relish
  • 1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

Fish

  • 2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil
  • 4 (5 to 6 ounces each) tilapia fillets
  • 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
  • 4 hoagie rolls
  • Shredded lettuce
  • Sliced tomatoes

Directions:

  1. Combine mayonnaise, dill relish and 1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to blend flavors.
  2. Heat oil in a large skillet. Season both sides of tilapia with 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning. Add to skillet. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, turning once, until lightly browned and cooked through.
  3. Split hoagie rolls and spread bottom half of roll with Cajun Tartar Sauce. Sprinkle with lettuce, top with fish, tomatoes and more Cajun Tartar Sauce, if desired. Serve immediately.

 

