Recipe for Cajun Fish Sandwiches from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this tasty recipe for Cajun Fish Sandwiches, a bold, spicy twist on a classic sandwich, featuring crispy tilapia fillets seasoned with Cajun spices. Paired with a tangy Cajun tartar sauce and fresh toppings, this flavorful meal is perfect for a quick and satisfying lunch or dinner.
Cajun Fish Sandwiches
Serving Size: 4 sandwiches
Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
Cajun Tartar Sauce
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon dill relish
- 1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
Fish
- 2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil
- 4 (5 to 6 ounces each) tilapia fillets
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 4 hoagie rolls
- Shredded lettuce
- Sliced tomatoes
Directions:
- Combine mayonnaise, dill relish and 1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to blend flavors.
- Heat oil in a large skillet. Season both sides of tilapia with 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning. Add to skillet. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, turning once, until lightly browned and cooked through.
- Split hoagie rolls and spread bottom half of roll with Cajun Tartar Sauce. Sprinkle with lettuce, top with fish, tomatoes and more Cajun Tartar Sauce, if desired. Serve immediately.