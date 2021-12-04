Layla the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Layla is entering her retirement years and is ready to find someone to share her endless stories with.

She is a kind and affectionate cat on the prowl for the perfectly peaceful and calm forever home.

Layla is past her kitten years and prefers her days moving at a slow and steady pace. But, she will benefit from someone who can spend a bit of time each day playing with her to keep her enriched and engaged.

A good match for Layla will be with an experienced cat owner, especially one familiar with feline body language.

She has lived with cats before but will do best with someone experienced in owning multiple cats and slow introductions.

It will be helpful for Layla to have a space to herself in her new home so she can go take a break and enjoy some alone time when she needs it.

With some time, Layla is sure to familiarize herself with her new home and will start to warm up to you. She is sweet and loving and will make an excellent companion.

Age: 11 Years 6 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Black / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

