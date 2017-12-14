Five minutes with local Toronto musician Mind’s Eye

Name: Jackson Begley – aka Mind`s Eye

Founded: January 1st, 2017 (Mind’s Eye Project)

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Introducing Mind`s Eye

Latest Single: I`m Goin` Under

Latest Video:

Bio

I come from a musical family and was introduced to singing at a very young age. I started to write my own little one to two minute songs when I was only five years old and I gave away CD’s to my friends at school, some of which still comment on how funny the songs were. I consider myself extremely lucky to have had access to some old school, analog recording equipment as a way to express myself creatively. Throughout high school the one class I really enjoyed was vocals class. The history/theory part of the course was the part that interested me. It was around that time when I started making symphonic/classical music and I also tried to implement my newfound knowledge into the production of my rock and roll music.

Growing up with high functioning autism, (Aspergers) has afforded me a different perspective musically. I have an uncanny ability to consume, comprehend and compose music at an extremely fast rate. With that said however, I can still see, feel and hear the beauty of simplicity and try to incorporate these raw emotions into my music. When an awful letter was written about my younger brother Maxwell, who suffers from severe autism, stated that he should be euthanized, I used these raw emotions as fuel for my art and started to write more songs about personal issues and struggles, rather than just relationships.

In the past few years I have been trying to promote my original Alternative Rock music to town square type of environments. At first, it went extremely well as I amassed a lot of likes on facebook, but now find it extremely difficult to get noticed. I`m also trying to get a band together, but the struggle is that most of my peers are into metal. I think the first step is to find my soul-mate guitar player, my Edge to Bono, Johnny Marr to Morrissey, Noel to Liam, Jimmy to Robert, Keith to Mick and so on… If anyone out there is interested, please hit me up.

I have also been composing a lot of symphonic/classical music and have been fortunate enough to have been hired to create music for 2 video games (One Way and Twilight Island) that will be released in 2018.

Favourite Restaurant?

Mucho Burrito for the food, The Bull Dog for the atmosphere

Favourite band as teenager?

Green Day

Favourite band now?

Queens of the Stone Age

Guilty Pleasure Song?

Whole Lotta Love (best Rock vocal performance ever.) Imagine, Stars Wars Theme

Live Show Ritual?

Coca Cola straight up, neet

Favourite local artist?

July Talk

Sneaky Dees nachos, Terroni pasta or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees King Crown Nachos all the way

Queen or College St?

Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark?

As a dude from Oshawa, I’ve never actually been to either.

EP or LP?

Both, it’s all good.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Both, I’m in the Studio all night, every night, this is my safe place. but I love performing as well, just need to get my band together.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet, but actually go there for the ribs.

Let’s help out this artist achieve his dreams. Visit him on iTunes