Five Minutes With: Toronto Musician Aidan Skira

My name’s Aidan Skira, I just turned 20 years old and I’m from Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. My goal with music is to be that artist you put on to feel something relatable and understand that you aren’t alone in whatever experiences you go through, bad or good. I tell my story in all of my songs and if people can relate and get something out of it that’s the best feeling in the world.

Name:

Aidan Skira

Genre:

Melodic Rap/ Pop /Whatever I want to make

Founded:

I started making and posting original music in grade 8 but had performed covers at school talent shows since grade 4.

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

“What Happened?”

Latest Single:

“I tried”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

There are way too many but XXXTentacion, Trippie Redd, Justin Bieber, Aries, Ed Sheeran etc all really shaped my sound.

Favourite musician now:

It changes constantly but Kanii, Skaiwater and Travis Scott have been in the rotation a lot recently.

Guilty pleasure song:

“Exploration” From the Coraline Soundtrack

Live show ritual:

Practice in my PJ’s in my basement the day of until the last second before I need to leave for soundcheck.

Favourite local musician:

Drake if we’re going by artists who became mainstream from here. Anders if we’re going off underground.

EP or LP?

We need to bring back people’s attention spans. That’s the bottom line. I’m tired of people only caring about minute-long songs and little projects with no substance. Some EP’s / short projects can be really powerful and do what they gotta do, for example, XXXTentacion’s “17”. Even my album “What Happened?” was only 22 minutes long. As long as the project has quality all the way through that’s all I care about.

Early bird or night owl?

I live like Batman for real. It’s a problem. 4 am is my bedtime, I always feel more creative at night but there’s no way it’s beneficial for my brain.

Road or studio?

Recently I’d say shows to be honest, but I love the recording process when I have something to write about that feels natural.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’ve got a new track called “Happy Meals”. Links to everything in my bio on Instagram or my events page on Spotify. Follow and come out!

Where can we follow you?

Linktree

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The OG Kelsey’s by Canada’s Wonderland is the move

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Old Kleinburg is a really nice street with a bunch of shops and an ice cream place it’s really nice to walk down really late at night, especially in the summer. I filmed one of my first music videos there as well for a song called “Perfect”.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

The Elder’s Mills Nature Reserve is really peaceful I like to walk there and sit on the bench overlooking the big pond sometimes when I’m in my feelings or just need to get outside.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

There aren’t too many good venues by my place in Vaughan – but out of all the venues I’ve performed at, Lee’s Palace in Toronto Is definitely my favourite. The way they have the stage high up and the floor in a pit has always stood out to me.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom is really dope. I bought my first vinyl there a few months ago.