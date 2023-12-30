Pixie the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Pixie, the feline version of a wise elder with a touch of Hollywood glamour. Picture this: an elegant senior cat, her fur a beautiful shade of grey that becomes your new best friend in minutes. And those bright yellow eyes like little suns – you could get lost in them.

Pixie has seen a lot in her time but doesn’t think for a second that it’s dimmed her spirit. She’s still got this majestic air about her, a quiet dignity that just fills the room.

Pixie has low blood pressure and needs a bit of help with Restoralax for her constipation. But she handles it like a pro, never losing that poise and grace she’s known for. She also has Spondylosis which affects her joints – she’ll need to take medication for this and would prefer a home without too many stairs. Pixie’s Hypokalaemia affects her nerves, muscles, and heart function, but she doesn’t let that stop her from enjoying time with her family.

And it’s not all about what she needs; Pixie’s got so much love to give. She’s the kind of cat who’ll cozy up next to you, purring away, making every moment feel just a bit more peaceful. She’s perfect if you’re into the quieter, more relaxed kind of companionship.

Pixie

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 11 Years 3 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.