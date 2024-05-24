Five Minutes With: Toronto-based Singer-Songwriter Julie Title

Julie Title is a singer-songwriter based in Toronto, Canada. In 2021, she received the Colleen Peterson Songwriting Award from the Ontario Arts Council and Folk Music Ontario for her song “Ghost”. Her original music has been featured on ABC’s hit TV show “The Fosters” as well as the popular CBC drama “Burden of Truth”. Title’s “Four Horsemen” was nominated for Folk Music Ontario Song of the Year in 2022. Title’s debut full-length album After the Sun was released in August 2022. She is currently nominated for the Canadian Folk Music Awards in the Solo Artist of the Year category.

Name:

Julie Title

Genre:

Folk, Folk Rock, Americana, Alternative & Alternative Rock (with my new band, Shutterbug)

Founded:

I started putting out my first songs around 2015 but came back around to focusing seriously on my solo stuff around 2019

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

“After the Sun” (2022)

Latest Single:

“Running” (2024)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Just one?! Probably CSNY

Favourite musician now:

Sleater-Kinney or Hole

Guilty pleasure song:

I don’t feel guilty because it seriously slaps but “You Get What You Give” by the New Radicals. It’s my anti-depression song

Live show ritual:

Hide in the green room, warm up and don’t talk to anyone. Ask myself if Courtney Love would be nervous (no).

Favourite local musician:

This is tough because we have such an amazing music community in this city and there are so many bands that I love. I have to say my mind was completely blown by Sap recently.

EP or LP?

LP, but sometimes an EP feels right if there’s a shorter body of work that seems to have organically finished coming out of your brain.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl for sure.

Road or studio?

I will always choose stage over studio since I’m a bit too restless to stay in one place for some of the long recording days.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have a four-song EP coming this summer so I’ll be releasing a single from that soon. I’m wrapping things up there, working on developing my new alt-rock band Shutterbug and doing some songwriting currently. I’ll be back on stage with some new solo stuff this summer.

Where can we follow you?

TikTok | Instagram | Threads| Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Belly Busters

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Salem Ave. because that was my cat’s name. Also Palmerston because of the cool lanterns.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Kew Gardens because it’s right on the beach, has tons of activities and is so picturesque.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Probably the Cameron House. There’s definitely a community vibe and when you leave a show in the back there’s always something fun happening in the front.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

I’m just a regular-ass Long & McQuade gworl.