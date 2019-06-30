Six Canadian Products to Help Your Canada Day Cause

With the sweltering summer sun, another Canada Day is here.

In addition to all the eating, drinking and being merry in celebration of the Great White North, there’s no better time to support a Canadian company – especially one that adds value to your cottage weekend.

Check out these six great Canadian products.

Norquay Co. Paddles

Norquay Co. provides lake-seekers and cabin-bound weekenders with canoe paddles that double as works of art. Created by Toronto-based artist, Natasha Wittke, Norquay artisanal paddles spark conversation as home or cottage decor about the next outdoor adventure, or function on the water as traditional canoe paddles. Each paddle is made of responsibly sourced wood from Haliburton, Ontario.

Original Marrakech Bags and Baskets

Toronto-based Tuck Shop Trading Co. owner Lyndsay Borschke collaborated with Original Marrakech to mark bags and baskets with colourful embroidered sayings that recognize Canadian cottage locations and pop culture references (including “Ahead by a Century,” “Runnin’ Through the 6,” “Boss Lady,” “Muskoka,” “Pointe au Baril,” “Boat Tote,” “Cottage Bound” and many more). Customization is available upon request.

Canadian Maple Leaf Float from Float-Eh

Show your Canadian pride this Canada Day and all summer long as you park yourself (drink in hand) on a floating Canadian maple leaf. For your Canada Day pool party or sunny summer cottage weekend, switch up the typical pink flamingo pool float for this one from premium Canadian floatie company Float-Eh. Made from thick and durable vinyl, this float is designed to last long after the summer sun does.

Province of Canada Cottage Wear

For quality Canadian-made clothing that proudly displays its Canadian roots, check out lifestyle brand Province of Canada. The apparel and home brand features a line of clothing that become duffel bag staples for Canadian summer cottage weekend, including sweats, hoodies, caps and t-shirts all made with locally-sourced textiles. The startup is currently a finalist for the Molson Partnership, an initiative that gives a start-up entrepreneur the opportunity to partner with Molson Canadian and receive a $50,000 partnership grant.

Arborist Y’Eh for Canada Bar Glass Set

Cheers Canada Day with the Y’eh For Canada Bar Glass Set from Canadian company Arborist. Perfect for a drink at the cottage, the locally designed glasses have a clean, classic shape with a weighted bottom and vintage-inspired gold detailing, and feature either a maple leaf or “Y’eh for Canada.” The set and other playful, Canada-inspired Arborist products are available at The Drake General Store.

Jaxx and Marbles Map Blankets

Toronto-based Jaxx and Marbles make no-fail host or hostess gifts for your cottage weekend hosts. The company’s 55 x 6-inch map blankets depict the vintage maps of popular cottage destinations, like Muskoka and its lakes, Georgian Bay and the Kawartha Lakes. The maps are also available in towel form.