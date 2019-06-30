BBQ Dry Rub from STK Toronto’s Head Chef Tommy McHugh

With BBQ season upon us, STK’s Head Chef, Tommy McHugh is sharing his favourite BBQ dry rub recipe to help you step up your grill game the next time you step up to the flame! The seasoning is a take on the classic Montreal steak spice with a southern kick. The combination of the traditional southern dry rub approach, and every Canadian’s favourite steak seasoning is a fail proof way to wow your guests at your next BBQ.

Chef Tommy McHugh swears by his homemade seasonings and loves having them readily available when he wants to throw something on the grill. For this recipe, he recommends having an airtight container where you can store the rest of the seasoning, so that you too can have it available the next time you’re tossing something on the BBQ.

STK’s BBQ Dry Rub

The following ingredients are to be mixed in a large, dry bowl, then sealed in an airtight container to ensure freshness, and avoid clumping.

INGREDIENTS:

-Black peppercorns, toasted and roughly cracked x 10 tablespoons

-Coriander seeds, toasted and roughly cracked x 5 tablespoons

-Onion powder x 5 tablespoons

-Dry dill x 5 tablespoons

-Crushed chili flakes x 5 tablespoons

-Kosher salt x 15 tablespoons

-Lemon pepper x 10 tablespoons

-Smoked paprika x 10 tablespoons

-Granulated garlic x 5 tablespoons

METHOD:

1. Mix the spices above in a large, dry bowl and then generously season your choice of protein (steak, chicken or pork). During the cooking process, seasoning tends to fall off, so press the spice mix into the meat with your hands to lock the flavours in. Let rest for 5 minutes and then cook on a hot, cleaned grill.

2. Before serving or slicing, let the steak, chicken or pork rest to ensure it stays moist. If the meat needs to be heated after resting, throw it back on the grill for a minute a side. Serve, slice and enjoy!

3. Seal the remainder of your seasoning in an airtight container to ensure freshness, avoid clumping and have it ready for the next time you’re stepping up to the grill.