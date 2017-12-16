Winston the cat is ready for a new family in the Toronto area

What an amazing cat Winston is. When he arrived at our shelter in March he was diagnosed with hip dysplasia. Thanks to our generous donors we raised the money for both hip surgeries. Winston is now on the mend and eager to start his new and improved life. He will require rehabilitation for the next little while in your home; our Technicians will show you how to do this and also how to administer his medications. Our veterinarians are here for you as needed during the foster to adopt period.To learn more about Winston please come down to 11 River Street and one of our feline adoption representatives will arrange a meet and greet with him.

Age: 2 years 10 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Beige/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care for one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.