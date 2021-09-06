Homegrown Business: Business Brothers, advisors for family businesses

We had the pleasure to talk with Business Brothers’ co-founders, Purdeep Sangha and Harjeet Sangha, to chat about their full-service advisory firm for family business owners.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called Business Brothers and we are a full-service advisory firm for family business owners. We help business owners optimize and grow their business, enhance their wealth and make their family truly prosperous.

What made you want to do this work?

Three reasons in particular:

1) There is a massive need for our services. Family business owners have much more success with our services.

2) We’re good at what we do. We offer services that are as good as corporate firms with a personal family touch. We’re all about building long-term relationships with our clients. We truly care about them.

3) We saw how our parents struggled with our family business and we don’t want other families to struggle as they did.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Family business owners struggling to deal with the challenges of trying to grow their business and wealth and deal with family dynamics at the same time. Although family businesses have many pros, it also brings many challenges. We help them get through those challenges faster and easier so they can live the life they want.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Family business owners in Canada.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our clients invest in our advisory services. We have an annual advisory program that our clients subscribe to. We also provide advisory and consulting services on a project basis.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can find us virtually and connect with us at team@businessbrothers.ca or call our office at (888) 242-1355.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“What areas of expertise do you have and how much do you charge?” You want advisors on your side that can help you with all aspects of your business, not just one. Most firms are experts in just a couple of disciplines and that doesn’t help family business owners much. We provide the full scope of services that a family business owner needs to be truly successful. The best advisors know their worth and get you the best results so be prepared to invest. You typically get what you pay for.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is knowing that we’ve helped improve our client’s family. Knowing that our clients are able to live better lives is what keeps us doing this work.

The worst part is seeing our clients struggle. We build close relationships with our clients and we feel their pain. When they struggle, we go through it with them.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

That advisors are expensive. Good ones always are. Having the right advisors is an investment, not a cost. Your investment should get you the returns you’re looking for. The best athletes have advisors and coaches, why wouldn’t you?

Where can we follow you?

We’re most active on LinkedIn. Feel free to follow us.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Another Story Book Shop – A perfect place to take your kids so they can pick out their favourite books.