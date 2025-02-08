Gulivera the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Gulivera, a 1.5-year-old Norwegian Forest mix. Shs’s a bit shy and not quite cuddly yet, but with some socialization, she’ll warm up in no time. Gulivera also prefers the company of other cats, so she would do best in a home with another feline friend.

Gulivera

Age: 1.5-year-old

Sex: Female

Breed: Norwegian Forest mix

For Tiny Purring Rescue’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

