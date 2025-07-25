Montreal’s fabled Osheaga Festival is back in a big way this summer, taking over Parc Jean-Drapeau for three days of musical celebration.

The big draws this year represent an eclectic mix of genres and eras, including The Killers, The Chainsmokers, Glass Animals, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tyler, the Creator. The festival ends the Sunday night of a long weekend, so festivalgoers can rest easy, nursing their post-musical overload hangovers. Of the “lesser” but no less impressive names, we’re most excited to catch Grammy and Academy Award Winner Finneas (he co-wrote “Bad Guy” and “No Time to Die” with his sister Billie Eilish), Future Islands, and Kaleo. Canadian stars this year include Hologramme, Group Project, Béli, The Beaches, Ekkstacy, Aqyila, and Ruby Waters.

OSHEAGA takes place at Parc Jean-Drapeau, located on Saint Helen’s Island, close to downtown Montreal. The OSHEAGA festival site will be open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Much of the fun happens outdoors, dress (and pack!) appropriately. Fans should also be ready to check out much more than the concerts. Amusements – like an on-site Ferris Wheel – will be available to pass the time during your inter-concert decompression, while there will be plenty of vendors – food, merch and arts and crafts – to check out. As in previous years, Osheaga will also host art installations and exhibits from Canadian artists, ranging from muralist Franco Égalité to “wearables” artist Maria Qamar.

Friday kicks off with headliners The Killers, Glass Animals, Doechii, Dominic Fike, and Lucy Dacus, plus performances by Finneas, Jorja Smith, Barry Can’t Swim, Artemas, James Hype, and Nico Moreno. Other notable Friday shows include Damiano David, Omah Lay, La Femme, The Struts, Joey Valence & Brae, Salute, and Funk Tribu.

Saturday features a heady mix of genre superstars, from Tyler, The Creator to Gracie Abrams to The Chainsmokers to 2024 hitmaker Shaboozey. Other Saturday acts include Lost Frequencies, Kaleo, TV on the Radio, bbno$, Samy Virji, and Future Islands, along with Smino, Tommy Richman, Claude VonStroke, Good Neighbours, Naomi Sharon, Adam Ten, and Whitney, among others.

Sunday wraps up with Olivia Rodrigo, Cage The Elephant, Jamie xx, Royel Otis, and The Beaches, plus performances by Chet Faker, ISOxo, Marina, Gigi Perez, Amaarae, and Mark Ambor. Additional highlights include BigXthaPlug, Bossman Dlow, The Dare, Jersey, Oden & Fatzo, Ruby Waters, Inji, and more.

In keeping with the festival’s commitment to sustainability, Osheaga will offer plentiful transport options for festivalgoers, whether you’re a full-dayer or just checking out individual shows. You can get to Parc Jean-Drapeau by car, bike, ferry, bus, metro or on foot. We recommend taking the yellow line of the STM’s metro system from the Berri-UQAM station to the Jean-Drapeau station, which is right next to the festival site. Biking is always an option; just don’t pass out from exhaustion if you’re heading back after the closing performance!

***

For everything Osheaga, including tickets and full-day schedules, check out the festival website.

***

Originally posted on Montrèal Guardian