Five Minutes With: Punk Band Miserable Weekend

Miserable Weekend is chaos and order, hope and dread, perpetual motion. These soft-core punks blend propulsive rhythms, lush melodies, growling sax and existential lyrics. The Toronto five-piece’s off-kilter yet completely meshing energetic hurrah is certain to get boots stomping and neurons firing.

Name:

Miserable Weekend

Genre:

Softcore Punk

Founded:

2019

# of Albums:

3

Latest Album:

We’re Just Like You

Latest Single:

Chordada

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Adrian: John Paul Jones.

Mitch: John Bonham.

Andrew: Munky.

Pavel: David Gilmour.

Cecil: Nat King Cole

Favourite musician now:

Ad: Micheal Becker.

M: Cindy Lee.

An: Ari Hoenig.

P: Skinshape.

C: Prison Affair

Guilty pleasure song:

Ad: What’s Up? – 4 Non Blondes.

M: I Touch Myself – The Divinyls.

An: Deliverance – Opeth.

P: Believe In Yourself – The Creatures.

C: MacArthur Park – Richard Harris

Live show ritual:

We huddle in a circle, we chant an invocation to the old gods, shake each other’s hands firmly and hydrate.

Favourite local musician:

Zones, Luge, Slash Need, Aniqa Dear, C’est La Fete, Essie Watts, not a band, Forming, High Alpine Hut Network, B.A Johnston

EP or LP?

EP’s are fun because two of them make an LP!

Early bird or night owl?

Depends on whether we have work in the morning

Road or studio?

Layin’ tracks is fun, but there’s nothing like going on an adventure with your buds!

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our new EP ‘We’re Just Like You.’

Where can we follow you?

Bandcamp | Instagram

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Pho Linh for pre-show vermicelli

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Shaw Street, the North-South expressway of choice for West Toronto cyclists.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Bickford Park is always full of life. The dog park provides plenty of free entertainment, and in summer evenings, bats swoop over your head to eat mosquitoes. Saw a hawk teach its fledgling how to fly here once, very cool!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Seen so many amazing shows at the Danforth Music Hall, would be awesome to play there one day. But for local shows, Handlebar feels like home.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Paul’s Boutique! Their retro synth collection is miraculous.