Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Nick Burden

Nick Burden practices what he calls “beautiful nonsense or freestyle yelling”—a crowd-heavy, improvisational style shaped more by people-watching as a self-described social butterfly than by any specific comedic influences. Rather than writing jokes at a desk, he brings raw ideas directly to stage and refines them through reps at open mics, creating material that feels genuinely spontaneous and organic.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style has been described as beautiful nonsense or freestyle yelling. A lot of crowd interaction. Although I do have a lot of material, everyone has a story, and because I do a lot of international shows, I enjoy hearing about different people’s lives, perspectives, etc.

Who are some of your influences?

So many people ask me this. I wouldn’t say that people influence me, but I’m definitely influenced by my surroundings. I’m a huge social butterfly, and I love people watching. I’m influenced by just being a fly on the wall watching the world go round.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Again, wasn’t passionate about comedy growing up, so I would have to say Dave Chappelle because literally every millennial grew up on the Chapelle show.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Sounds basic and mainstream, but honestly, there is nobody more effortlessly funny than Shane Gillis, dude is an animal.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Depends on whether I’m on tour or at home. But if there is music, a cocktail or a hot tub or a pool involved, that’s usually a good shout for what I’m doing. When I’m at the venue before the show, I like to look at the front row and let the creative juices start flowing before we kick it off.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Budapest. Amazing city with a vibrant nightlife scene and super cool venues. So many people from all over the world go there to party, so every time I have done a show there, you always get like 15+ nationalities in the audience. Super cool.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have actually almost never sat down and wrote a joke. Maybe in the first few years of my career, but as long as I can remember, I just get an idea and bring it onstage and work it out there. Get the reps in at mics and get it to the level I want it to. Being able to work my craft on the fly and have it feel organic and genuine to me is something that I can definitely be proud of.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Aside from my personal comedy career, I also manage a comedy club in Ottawa. Seeing new or up-and-coming comics shine on my stage is one of the best parts of running the business.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Nah, I’m off the clock.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Anybody heading to Ottawa should check out any of the shows we have at the Laugh Lounge. We are a moody new york style speakeasy comedy room right in the middle of the Byward Market, open Thursday-Sunday every week with the absolute best comics in Canada coast to coast.

Where can we follow you?

Come see my nonsense on Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

In my native city of Ottawa, the best up-and-coming comic is Rob Morgan by a mile. Guy is an absolute superstar in the making.