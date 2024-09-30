Homegrown Business: Steven Vanloffeld of eSupply Canada

eSupply Canada’s founder, Steven Vanloffeld, describes the aim of his business as ” offering Canadians an Indigenous alternative to U.S. big box retailers.” We connected with him to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

eSupply Canada is a national Indigenous-owned online distributor specializing in business and industrial supplies. We offer Canadians an Indigenous alternative to U.S. big box retailers. Our technology platform empowers First Nations by providing a simple solution to create their own e-commerce storefronts. This combats economic leakage and boosts sales revenue.

What made you want to do this work?

Witnessing millions of dollars leave my community annually due to the lack of local businesses within the community, I aimed to address economic leakage. As a former elected council member of my First Nation, I saw firsthand the impact of revenue leaving my community. It hindered economic growth and prevented us from participating in development opportunities within the larger region. eSupply Canada was born to empower Indigenous communities economically by addressing revenue leakage and facilitating economic development through access to the supply chain.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I aim to tackle economic leakage and the lack of accessible avenues for local economic development. eSupply Canada disrupts the cycle by empowering Indigenous territories to establish self-sustaining online businesses and foster internal commerce networks, addressing both immediate supply needs and long-term economic resilience.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele includes government entities, corporate Canada, and individual consumers seeking business and industrial supplies. We also cater to Indigenous communities looking to enhance their online presence and procurement capabilities, fostering inclusive marketplaces and Indigenous entrepreneurship.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We generate revenue through transactions on our e-commerce platform, taking a percentage of each sale. Our platform enables First Nations to establish online storefronts, offering supplies sourced from reputable suppliers. Additionally, we provide supply chain management and end-to-end customer support, ensuring efficiency and social impact within Indigenous communities.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are currently fully digital at www.esupplycanada.ca

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

“How does your platform ensure the quality and reliability of the products and services provided?”

We understand the importance of quality and reliability in business supplies. Our platform rigorously vets suppliers to ensure they meet industry standards and adhere to ethical business practices.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best Part: “The best part of what we do is seeing the tangible impact on Indigenous communities. When we witness the revenue staying within these communities, fostering economic growth, and supporting community priorities, it’s incredibly rewarding. Knowing that we’re part of a solution that empowers Indigenous businesses and preserves cultural integrity is truly fulfilling.”

Worst Part: “The biggest challenge we face is overcoming entrenched systems and perceptions. Breaking through established procurement processes and convincing stakeholders to embrace a new approach and a new supplier can be daunting. However, each success story fuels our determination to push forward and effect meaningful change.”

What is your favorite joke about your own profession?

“Why did the supply chain manager go to therapy? Because they had too many unresolved issues with their inventory!”

Where can we follow you?

You can learn more about eSupply Canada and how we’re helping to redirect spending back into Indigenous communities on our website, as well as LinkedIn and Facebook.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I highly recommend checking out www.sagamok.biz, the ecommerce platform for Sagamok First Nation. Supporting Indigenous businesses is the easiest way for Canadians, businesses, and organizations to participate in reconciliation, and a portion of the revenue through their store supports local programming.