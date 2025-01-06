Homegrown Business: Jacqueline and Jennifer of Hone

Jacqueline Loganathan, a co-founder of Hone, introduces a forward-thinking business aimed at demystifying DIY home projects. Hone offers a comprehensive solution for those looking to personalize their living spaces but feel daunted by the prospect. By providing project kits, digital guides, and in-person workshops, Hone empowers individuals, particularly women, to undertake home decor projects with confidence.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called Hone and we simplify DIY home projects from start to finish. Through our project kits, digital guides, and in-person workshops, we help people hone new skills while bringing their home decor visions to life.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always wanted to do DIY projects around the house but the thought of getting started seemed too intimidating. Even putting up a picture frame, I thought I needed to wait for my dad, brother, or husband to help. For some reason – likely, not growing up with the skills, society telling me this is a “man’s” job, etc. – I thought it would be too hard to do myself.

Until I did! After Jen and I started Hone, we decided to tackle an accent wall together. We used a power tool (a mitre saw) for the first time, and though it was intimidating, it was not as hard as it seemed. And that’s what we learned from completing the project – DIY is not as hard as it seems, and the satisfaction we felt figuring it out on our own was the best part.

With Hone, we want to help people cross that initial bridge to get started. We want to give them the tools and instructions needed to make the process less intimidating and make all their DIY dreams come to life!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Home improvement is an outdated, traditionally male-dominated industry. Millennials and Gen Z, especially women, missed out on the hands-on skills Boomers gained over time. With more on the go, the younger generation has limited time to acquire home improvement skills from scratch.

Today, social media makes DIY home projects look fun and easy in 60-second reels, but instructions to complete a project are fragmented across multiple online and offline channels. We are streamlining the process with our products and content. For example, our DIY Project Kits include the tools, materials, and easiest instructions you’ll ever read in a box sent straight to your door. You’ll be able to complete a project without watching multiple YouTube how-to videos or ever stepping into a hardware store.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our target demographic is women between the ages of 23-45. They’re renting because they can’t afford to buy a home in today’s market, so they’re committing to making their home their own through thoughtful decor. Or, they’re new homeowners who put all their savings into a down payment, can’t afford expensive renovations, but still want to customize their home.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell DIY Project Kits, Digital Guides, and host in-person Workshops in Toronto and Waterloo.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Hone is based in Toronto and customers can order our products online. Our project kits ship across North America, our digital guides can be purchased and downloaded from anywhere in the world, and our in-person workshops are usually held in Toronto or Waterloo.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How much does it cost to buy one of your project kits and do a project myself vs. hiring a professional?

We get this question a lot, and though DIY is almost always less expensive than hiring a professional, the real benefit of our project kits is getting to keep all the tools and learning skills you can take with you to your next project and beyond.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do is the feedback we receive from customers after they try out one of our products or attend an event. Whenever we describe our vision to a target customer, their eyes light up and they totally get it!

The worst part is living the startup life, in general. There’s never enough time or resources to do everything we want to do.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We love the memes about people who get addicted to DIY home projects and suddenly live in a house missing a wall and everything is under construction.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Can’t just pick one so here are a few that we love!

@oohpaints, @bidmii, @sundayloveflowers, @letterboxdoughnuts