Charitable Choices: Leah Houston of MABELLEarts

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

MABELLEarts unlocks the creative potential of the neighbourhood. We bring together artists and residents to solve problems in new ways. What this means is we offer free arts programming that enables neighbours of all different ages and backgrounds to build community and co-create our shared public realm while building strong relationships. Much of our work takes place in what was once the neglected Mabelle Avenue Parkette and that has now evolved into the MABELLEpark – where neighbours become friends, we give and receive care, connect to nature, and create micro-economic opportunities.

Some of our signature programs include “Welcome to the Neighbourhood” for newcomers to Canada, the MABELLEmarket, a deeply affordable produce market and community product incubator, and program streams for MABELLEyouth and MABELLEelders both of which incorporate all different forms of art – from visual arts, to spoken word and storytelling, to mindful movement, and more. We’re also proud to have created our annual “Iftar Nights” celebration, Canada’s first intercultural Ramadan event combining art, performance, and ethnic cuisine prepared right in our MABELLEpark.

What problem does it aim to solve?

We’re lucky enough to be in residence in the incredibly vibrant Mabelle community – a high-density block at Islington and Dundas. We work with the people who live there to respond to all kinds of problems; especially the problem of disconnection and loneliness (we co-create spaces and opportunities where people can come together and become friends), which feels more important than ever as Toronto gets denser, more diverse, and green spaces disappear.

When did you start/join it?

I helped found the organization in 2007. I like to say I grew up on Mabelle Ave.

What made you want to get involved?

I was lucky enough to be part of a residency on the block by our predecessor Jumblies Theatre. After working with the residents of Mabelle Avenue on a community theatre production over a four-year residency, Jumblies thought it would be a good idea to seed a new organization out of the experience because of the significant response from the neighbourhood. MABELLEarts was born and I was invited to lead.

What was the situation like when you started?

It was amazing – people had just taken part in a big community play and they were excited to see community art continue in the neighbourhood. We were looking at this little parkette in the centre of the neighbourhood. It was full of mature trees and these big boulders but it was very unkempt – full of garbage and broken park furniture. We thought it would be interesting to apply community arts principles to making the park better and more welcoming, transforming it into a vibrant place where people connect through shared experiences and co-creating.

How has it changed since?

The MABELLEpark is about to be reborn with a new four-season public art facility designed by architecture firm LGA that we call “The Belle”, community gardens with native and familiar plants from countries where our residents have roots across the Middle East, South Asia, and Somalia, public art, a new community table, and a ceremonial fire pit for traditional fire cooking methods, designed by partners like Oddside Arts and Metis artist Val.T.Vint, alongside more seating, improved lighting and accessibility features, AND new programs and events for the community. We’re so excited and can’t wait to unveil our completed MABELLEpark transformation. Thousands of residents and dozens of artists, architects, builders and gardeners have worked together to make this new park a reality.

What more needs to be done?

We open our doors on October 5th at 2 pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration bringing together our cherished project partners, key supporters and government funders, and most importantly our community! In true MABELLE fashion, it will be a joyful, arts-infused celebration with music by the Samba Squad, our notorious therapeutic clowns, and we have some more surprises up our sleeves too. We need everyone to come join in the celebration!

How can our readers help?

We’re launching a very fun “Adopt-a-Plant” fundraising campaign on Instagram later this month. Donors have the chance to contribute to supporting new plant life in the park – both the cost of the plant but also its long-term maintenance and care. And “adopters” can come visit their plants any time they like!

Do you have any events coming up?

October 5th isn’t just our grand opening – its also Nuit Blanche! We’ll be sharing the work of a number of incredible artists who have been working with MABELLEarts and inviting Torontonians to explore our revitalized MABELLEpark, including touring The Belle. Our featured artists include newcomer, indigenous, and diasporic artists whose work actively explores the recontextualization of past traditions, tools, and materials in ways that build bridges towards a resilient future. Come and check out the works of Shaheer Zazai, Chico Togni, Val. T Vint, Nico Taylor and Queen Kukoyi of Oddside Arts, and Faten Toubasi. We can’t wait to see you there!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Haven on the Queensway and FoodShare are two organizations that really stood by us and supported us during the pandemic. We love them both!