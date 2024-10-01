MOTT 32 launches NEW Dim Sum + Sip menu

One of the most highly anticipated high end restaurants recently opened in Toronto. MOTT 32 made its grand entrance and appears to be settling in beautifully into the city that loves to eat. If you ask where to go for really good Peking Duck, don’t be surprised if this restaurant’s name pops up in the downtown core. The much buzzed about 42 Day Apple Wood Roasted Peking Duck is famous worldwide and is considered “The Best Peking Duck” in Hong Kong. But the Peking Duck dinner experience isn’t the only way to experience this luxurious hotspot! The new Dim Sum + Sip bar and lounge menu will no doubt be an enticing draw for the happy hour crowd once the word gets out.

What you’ll find on the menu is a taste of both traditional and modern “dim sum” in an assortment of small dishes. While our jaws dropped at the $28 price tag for one single Nova Scotia Lobster Har Gow on the regular menu, we were pleasantly surprised to discover the happy hour menu. Included are King Prawn Har Gow ($10 for 4 pieces), Wild Mushrooms & Water Chestnut Dumplings ($10 for 3 pieces), Szechuan Style Pork Dumplings with Chili Oil ($10 for 5 pieces), Vegetable Spring Rolls ($10 for 3 pieces), Prawn Spring Roll ($10 for 3 pieces), and Potato Fries with Golden Garlic ($10).

Aside from the Dim Sum + Sip menu, there are definitely more elegant and worthy dishes you may want to explore including the Cold Noodles with Shredded Duck, Five Spice Squid, Traditional Prawn Toast, and assorted Green Salad with Daikon and Taro.

Also on the “Dim Sum & Sip” menu are three of their innovative signature cocktails at very reasonable price points at $12 each. By the way, their cocktails are outstanding! Not on the special “Dim Sum + Sip” menu but definitely worth splurging for are both their Forbidden Rose ($28- El Gobernador Vanilla Infused Pisco, Passion Fruit, Lychee, Chili Tincture, Lemon and Egg White) as well as the Hanami ($28 – Crown Royal Rye, Aviation Gin, Umeshu, Yuzu, Shiso, Ginger Beer, and Chrysanthemum) Signature Cocktails. We’ll definitely go back to try the others. If you’re not a fan of cocktails, there are also two beer offerings and a white and red wine offering on the special menu. Delicious mocktails are worthy for those who prefer non-alcoholic options.

MOTT 32’s Dim Sum + Sip is offered on weekdays between 3 pm to 6 pm in the beautiful luxe bar and lounge area located on the first floor. This is a great opportunity to step into the world of Mott 32 and get a taste of what this restaurant has to offer. Perfect for after work or pre-theatre gatherings with friends and colleagues.

Not familiar with the brand? Named after the first Chinese convenience store (1891) at 32 Mott Street in New York, Mott 32 has garnered international acclaim, boasting an array of prestigious awards and widespread recognition for its distinctive blend of traditional flavours and contemporary flair. The restaurant is known for their modern recipes that embodies Chinese culture and philosophy. Dishes (Cantonese, Szechuan, Beijing influence) are authentic and flavourful using the finest ingredients from around the world.

The Toronto location of Mott 32 occupies three levels located adjacent to the Shangri-La Hotel (former space of Momofuku). What you’ll discover here when stepping into the exquisite three-story space is that speaks to the five elements that are fundamental in Chinese philosophy: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water. The elements represent how each interacts with each other and relationships between nature and the universe.

Earth represents nourishment, grounding, and stability

Wood represents creativity, growth, and vitality

Metal represents strength, clarity, and structure

Fire represents energy, passion, transformation, and warmth

Water represents wisdom, calmness, fluidity and adaptability

While the Dim Sum + Sip menu is offered on the first floor Bar & Lounge, don’t miss out on the chance to return to dine on the other floors. The second floor has private dining rooms and the third floor is considered the main dining room with its gorgeous natural light. Here is where you can also see the special roasting oven hard at work.

Mott 32 has locations including Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Vancouver, Bangkok, Seoul, Las Vegas and Cebu. Toronto is the second Canadian location followed by the successful opening in Vancouver. They also have plans to open in London and Scottsdale.

If you’ve been curious to try this exciting new restaurant, you can make reservations for Dim Sum + Sip, Lunch or Dinner at Mott 32 Toronto, here.

Note: for the Peking Duck in the main dining room you must reserve at least 24 hours in advance. We haven’t tried yet but it’s on my birthday list. We’ll let you know!