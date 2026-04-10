NRG Haus Social Wellness Space Opens in Liberty Village

It was two years ago that Ivan Ho had the a-ha moment to open NRG HAUS. After becoming sober and successfully launching several fitness studios in Toronto—including Fit Factory, Refined Reformer, and Core 924 Club—he realized there was something more he wanted in this city. His latest passion? Creating a social wellness space, a place where people can truly be themselves, gather with intention, and connect with clear minds and open hearts. NRG HAUS functions on a different level. It’s where conversations feel more caring, meaningful and deeply fulfilling.

Even though he’s been in the fitness industry his whole life, Ho recognized the need for more accessible wellness spaces. “There’s a shift for more wellness, mental health, meditative states, being in an awakened state and real connections,” said Ho. “Consumers are also shifting from spending on alcohol to taking care of their bodies. Longevity and biohacking are terms people are learning more about, and that’s the long term vision of what NRG is about.”

Located in Liberty Village, NRG HAUS (which stands for Nourish, Recharge, and Gather) features a spacious, stunning design anchored by its hot sauna and cold plunge tubs (also known as contrast therapy). The space feels grounding, almost spiritual, with a natural flow that engages all the senses.

It doesn’t feel performative or culty here. Guests are encouraged to do what feels right in the moment, but staff are there to support your journey if needed—whether it’s your first time or your hundredth experience with contrast therapy.

NRG Haus Flows With Three Distinct Areas:

The space feels light and optimistic. Don’t let the unassuming front door fool you—once inside. The airy layout flows seamlessly, with elements that inspire and fuel the soul.

The Mocktail Lounge

A zero-proof bar offers an inspiring menu of functional drinks that could impress even the most seasoned cocktail aficionado. After becoming sober himself, he struggled to find a mocktail place in Toronto. What if he could merge the two together? So, guests can enjoy without going elsewhere?

The drinks and ingredients were well thought out. We discovered a menu that was filled with super healthy ingredients like adaptogens, including Ashwagandha (a natural herb known for reducing stress, lowering cortisol levels, improving sleep), Lion’s Mane (medicinal mushroom known to help with anxiety and support nervous system repair), as well as vitamins. All with benefits to help the body manage and recover from everyday stresses.

“Part of my experience was that there wasn’t a place for people who are sober curious,” said Ho. “There were also a lot of mocktails out there but often it’s just overpriced juices.” So, he researched alcohol alternatives and discovered many incredible brands that also tasted amazing.

From there, the mixology team, including a nutritionist, set out to craft “functional” drinks that helped to support recovery, hydration, and to replenish vital nutrients in the body.

The Mocktail bar is a thoughtfully tiered seated resting area, with curved seating that invites conversation.

Hot Sauna & Cold Plunge

The warm, welcoming sauna is a large, glowing room with four levels designed for rest and reset. While 15 minutes may sound long, it passes quickly. Timers are available on the walls if needed. Throughout the day, staff members enter to place “snowballs” onto the hot rocks, releasing their signature scents made from all-natural essential oils. These aromatic moments are truly uplifting. During my visit, midday notes of citrus, cinnabar, and vetiver brought a sense of calm and focus. Much better than my usual go-to espresso shot.

Wellness tools are also available to support gentle lymphatic massage and circulation, which can be used in the sauna.

Nervous about cold plunging? For first-timers, know that the cold plunges are all temperature-controlled for optimum benefits. There’s a soaker tub set between 8ºC and 10ºC to help ease in newbies. The other tubs range from 2ºC to 4ºC. It’s recommended to be in the cold plunge for up to two minutes. There are four cold plunge tubs in total. Trained staff are there to help guide if needed. There’s truly no pressure, and yes, speaking from experience, it does get easier each time you visit.

By the way, for women, they recommend 8ºC to 10ºC if you’re three days into your menstrual cycle. Science shows that for fertility in women, this is the ideal temperature to plunge in.

Ho also tells us cold plunging is amazing for reducing inflammation, improving circulation, helps to regulate cortisol levels and is great for mental clarity. Saunas are great for your nervous system, detoxing and getting rid of toxins. Studies show that 11 minutes of cold plunging plus four 20-minute sauna sessions per week is most optimal.

The contrast therapy circuit is pretty straightforward. First sauna, then a rinse off before heading into the cold plunge. Rest. Repeat. But also be open to the flow. “Move at your own pace. We want you to listen to your body and really decide how you want to feel today. But also be very intentional,” said Ho.

Overhead, a massive screen projects beautiful scenery throughout the day, filling the space with a calming glow. It’s a welcome visual escape if you need grounding during your session. On Friday and Saturday nights, expect a more lively atmosphere with DJ sets during their “Haus Parties”.

IV Therapy

Is also available as an add-on service, administered onsite by registered professionals, and NRG Haus works with a medical director. With an extensive menu of nutrient and vitamin rich blends, treatments are designed to boost energy, aid recovery, support detoxification, and even enhance immunity and longevity. Everything is Health Canada approved.

Come to NRG Haus solo, sure—but it’s also the kind of place where you bring friends, plan a date night, or meet new, like-minded people. It’s all about connection here, whether that means reconnecting with yourself or with others. No judgment. No intimidation. No alcohol.