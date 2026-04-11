Slate the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Slate is a sweet, sensitive boy who is still adjusting to the shelter after losing his home. At first, he preferred to watch quietly from behind the safety of a towel, but he’s already begun showing his gentle nature. He has allowed soft pets, played a little with a ribbon toy, and is slowly becoming more comfortable as he starts to feel safe.

Slate can be nervous around loud noises and new surroundings, and he prefers a calm, patient approach. He especially enjoys dry food and quiet companionship, and with time, his confidence continues to grow.

He offers a quiet, loving presence and a strong bond with the person who helps him feel secure again. In a peaceful home with someone willing to give him patience and routine, Slate has all the potential to blossom into a deeply devoted companion.

Slate

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 7 years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.