Tammy the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Tammy the Tabby is a senior lady with a tough exterior and a heart of gold. While she may need time to warm up to new people, once she gets to know you, she will claim you as her person and want to be by your side constantly. Patience is key with Tammy, but earning her trust is a rewarding experience.

Tammy has a few favourite things: treats, training, soft blankets, and warm laptops. A very smart lady, she excels in clicker training and learns quickly. Despite her age, she’s full of personality and charm.

Tammy has a few dislikes, too. Small litterboxes, closed doors, and being touched without her consent are at the top of her list. Tammy would thrive in a quiet home where she can enjoy her peace. She’s had a rough past and deserves a patient, loving companion who understands her need for space and respect.

Tammy loves rolling around in your laundry, chasing treats, and napping beside you on the couch. Her love language is quality time, and she will seek out your company to feel content and loved.

In summary, Tammy is a sweet, intelligent, and independent cat who, with patience and love, will become a loyal and delightful companion. She brings a sense of grace and tranquillity to any home lucky enough to have her.

Tammy

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 12 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

