Fitzroy the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Fitzroy is a gentle, endearing boy whose quiet charm shines through the moment he decides you’re worth a little trust. At first glance, you’ll likely find him tucked into his box, observing the world with soft, cautious eyes. But give him a moment-just a moment-and he’ll peek out, approach with a slow, thoughtful confidence, and rub his face against your hand as if he’s been waiting all day for that connection.

He’s a shy, sleepy soul who prefers calm spaces and soft voices. Sudden noises or busy moments may send him retreating to the comfort of his hideaway, but he never stays there for long once he realizes you’re offering gentle companionship. Fitzroy enjoys short, tender petting sessions and will lean in, nudge your hand, and sometimes roll onto his back in a burst of quiet happiness. He’s not much of a toy enthusiast, but he is a fan of wet treats, which help wake up his appetite and earned him a relaxed, satisfied snack break during his visit.

This sweet boy is sensitive, affectionate, and wonderfully earnest. He may start off timid, but he warms up quickly and shows just how much he appreciates being understood. With patience, softness, and a peaceful environment, Fitzroy will reward you with trust, companionship, and the simple joy of watching a shy cat feel safe enough to be himself.

Fitzroy

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Orange / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

