Five Minutes With: Toronto Funk Artist Kalisway

Kalisway is a Toronto-based funk, alternative R&B artist, songwriter and producer, writing and creating music that feels like palm trees on a beach while the sun is setting. She never understood what that meant until she started to feel colours and emotions through her music. Daily, she records instant ideas of grooves, feelings and rhythms through her phone. No matter the weather, Kalisway records it all. Her new EP, Take Me Back (World of Eras), was released on March 28th, 2025.

Name:

Kalisway

Genre:

Funk, R&B/Soul

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

2 LPS, and 4 EPs

Latest Album:

A Kid From Toronto. Produced, Written and Arranged by myself.

Latest Single:

“When I Close My Eyes” from Take Me Back (World Of Eras) EP

Favourite musician growing up:

Pharrell. I grew up listening to “In My Mind” back to back on repeat for months.

Favourite musician now:

Still Pharrell.

Guilty pleasure song:

Tinashe’s “Getting No Sleep”. When I first heard that song, I was in an Uber in LA. And I promise I told the Uber driver like 3 times “can you play that back?”. Straight up vibes.

Live show ritual:

Slow down my breathing, take a few moments alone to lock in and get set.

Favourite local musician:

Thelonious. He’s doing his thing right now, his flow and wordplay is too smooth.

EP or LP?

LP for sure. I love immersing myself into the story from beginning to end.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird. I’m pretty sure I’ve been a grandma since the womb.

Road or studio?

We haven’t been on the road YET. So, I’ll say studio for now, but mannnn, when road time hits, I’m pretty sure I’ll answer differently.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Spotify | Facebook | YouTube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Maxime’s. The bread alone?? Crazzzzy.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Kensington. Especially during Summertime. It’s the best place to feel alive, and get some of the best food you can find in Toronto.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods. Best park to play multiple sports, or just chill with friends enjoying the beautiful weather out. I got lots of memories there.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Currently Drake Underground. I had my very first show there. Always a great night at the drake.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Play De Record. Come onnn now. Hands down, you tryna find some original records – even of FUNK, they got it. That’s the spot.