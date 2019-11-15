Review: Lifeform is the Perfect Organism of Board Games

Our review of the board game Lifeform.

Designed By: Mark Chaplin & Toby Farrands.

Produced By: Hall or Nothing Productions.

Limited Availability(!) for purchase online.

WHAT IS IT?

Alien: The Board Game, in all but name (or licence)

IS IT GOOD?

It is the Perfect Organism of Board Games.

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

If you like Ridley Scott’s 1979 cinematic masterpiece, sci-fi, horror, cooperative board games, hidden movement board games, and/or cats, you should definitely check this one out.

IN SPACE

In the distant future, deep-space commercial spaceship Not-Nostromo responds to a distress signal from an unexplored moon.

Down on the surface, things go disastrously awry when a bizarre crab-like feature lunges at crew member Not-John Hurt, attaching to his face.

Back on board, science officer Not-Ian Holm manages to pry this “face hugger” off, seemingly saving Not-John Hurt’s life.

Later, at dinner in the ship’s galley, Not-John Hurt begins to feel ill…

So begins Lifeform, a board game that recreates the film Alien so convincingly that it’s honestly a shame its developers couldn’t obtain the licence. Even then, it’s easily the best damn Alien board game this side of Legendary. And if you happen to own a few licensed Alien toys to populate the board with, all the better.

NO ONE

Appropriately for the source material, Lifeform is an asymmetrical co-op game.

On the co-op side, 1-3 players control the crew of the ill-fated deep-space vessel. Characters include Ellen Ripley analogue Rashida Durrant; a space marine bearing a striking resemblance to Kurt Russell; and the ship’s cat, which my sister and I have taken to affectionately calling Not-Jonesy. Gameplay is card-based: crew players take turns drawing and playing from an Action Deck, each card offering a slightly different menu of options, i.e. walk, run, shoot flamethrower, and my personal favourite, “cower in fear.” The crew’s main goal is to keep moving, both because it’s the only way to pick up the mission tokens that are required to power the escape shuttle, and because there’s a countdown timer limiting the number of moves before the spaceship self-destructs.

Stalking and occasionally eviscerating this motley crew is, of course, the titular Lifeform. A 2.5 metre tall alien beast of spindly limbs, jagged teeth, and acidic blood, it’s a relentless killing machine that lurks in the dark, hunts for the thrill of it, and fears nothing. (Except maybe a flamethrower, if you’re lucky.) The solo alien player also relies on a deck of cards, offering more aggressive options to this ultimate of killers. The alien also has a great hidden movement mechanic: 2-3 “Lifeform” tokens that shift around the board, representing both the real alien and the misleading sensor echoes generated by the crew’s Motion Tracker.

CAN HEAR YOU

Lifeform is a beast of a game. It contains hundreds of parts – tokens, a half-dozen different decks of cards, various stat-tracking sheets – all splayed out over a massive spaceship-shaped game board. That board, a lovingly illustrated schematic of a very familiar-looking spaceship, is the setting for one of sci-fi’s greatest and deadliest games of cat and mouse (and, er, actual cat). Make it out before the ship explodes, and the crew wins – or at least, moves on to this game’s version of the final minutes of Alien (of which more below). Fail to complete the objective in times, or fail to keep at least one crew member alive, and the alien wins.

I cannot overemphasize how thematically sound everything in this game is. The asymmetrical structure really nails the feeling of a lone alien hunting a crew of terrified and ill-equipped space truckers. The “Lifeform deck” is more offense-heavy, while the “Crew deck” forces the co-op players to make the best out of limited resources and movement options. Other dynamics – “terror” tokens that randomly tilt the game even further in favour of the alien, a rogue android that roams the ship, anything and everything cat-related – similarly come together to recreate that Alien feeling. Heck, if most of the crew is still alive at the end, you’re probably playing the game wrong.

If I had to identify one thematic weakness, it’s the crew’s mandatory objective of collecting “mission tokens” strewn about the ship: I’ve seen Alien too many times to count, and I don’t remember Sigourney Weaver racing about, collecting random crates like a 90s video game character. I also would have loved to see some kind of facehugger mechanic, whereby dead characters could come back as additional aliens, but I guess that’s something for the inevitable expansion. That said, a Lifeform game isn’t necessarily over after your character dies: you merely switch to another crew member, or better yet, take optional control of Not-Jonesy or the game’s onboard AI, codenamed SIS-TER. (Groan.)

And then there’s the endgame.

SCREAM

(40-year-old movie spoilers ahoy!)

As readers will hopefully recall, Alien famously does not end with Ripley and Jonesy’s escape from the self-destructing Nostromo. Rather, just as they’re about to settle in for a well-earned cryosleep aboard their escape shuttle, an unwelcome and deadly passenger makes its presence known.

Lifeform recreates Alien’s endgame by including a semi-optional second phase, contingent on whether the alien player correctly predicted, at the beginning of the game, how many turns it would take for the crew to reach the escape shuttle. If correct, the game shifts to a short card battle – basically a juiced-up version of War – in which the alien player unleashes as many attacks as possible from their hand of cards. The surviving crew member(s) defend with what limited resources (cards and tokens) they’ve accumulated over the course of the game. If even one crew member is alive after the alien has exhausted its attacks, the crew wins.

A PERFECT ORGANISM

The Xenomorph is an endoparasitic organism (or so Wikipedia tells me). In biological terms, that means that each time a facehugger implants an embryo in a new (and decidedly unwilling) host, it’s actually engaged in a kind of breeding by symbiosis: every new alien represents a hybrid of host DNA (poor John Hurt) and Xenomorph DNA. It’s an elegant if terrifying evolutionary adaptation: what better way to vanquish your prey, than by absorbing its best features?

Lifeform, to stretch a metaphor, takes the same approach: working from the basic DNA of an co-operative board game, it mixes in the (acid) blood-curdling terror of one of cinema’s horror masterpieces, resulting in a near-perfect hybrid of original board game and copyright-skirting homage. Lifeform isn’t superior to the original Alien (let alone the one truly great Alien sequel, Alien: Isolation), but it’s excellent, thrilling, and just plain fun.

Just watch out for those vents!

***

Visit the official page for Lifeform here.