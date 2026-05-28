Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Jeremy Dobski

Jeremy Dobski blends silly and dark comedy with what some call strangely insightful perspectives—though he suspects that’s just a head injury talking. Influenced by everyone from Rodney Dangerfield and George Carlin to Bugs Bunny, Homer Simpson, Marshall Mathers, and all the old Jewish people in his life, Dobski traces his comedy obsession back to the animated film Rover Dangerfield, which led his mom to show him stand-up before he understood genre (watching Airplane as a literal documentary scared the hell out of him).

How would you describe your comedy style?

I’d say I’m a blend of silly and dark; some might even say I’m strangely insightful. I’ve been told I have a unique perspective, but that’s probably just a head injury.

Who are some of your influences?

My influences range from comedians and musicians to cartoon characters and writers. I’m inspired by my friends and family, and sometimes I’ll see driftwood or find a lump on my body, and I’ll be influenced by that. My comedic influences, off the top of my head and distilled to a large list of only a few, are: Rodney Dangerfield, Chris Rock, George Carlin, Bug Bunny, Homer Simpson, Marshall Mathers, Weird Al, Mad Magazine, and all of the old Jewish people in my life.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Rodney Dangerfield. He was probably the first stand-up comedian I was aware of. Robin Williams influenced us all, but I didn’t realize he was a stand-up comic for a long time. Rodney starred in an animated film called Rover Dangerfield, and I think my obsession with it led to my mom showing me stand up comedy. I don’t think I was old enough to really understand genre or the craft of stand-up comedy. I remember being shown Airplane and not knowing that movies had genres, so I believed everything I saw, and it scared the hell out of me.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

My favourite guy at the moment is Nate Bargatze. I aspire be that dumb and clever. But I’d say Louis CK and Jerry Seinfeld are the big dogs I look up to the most…as comedians only, of course!

What is your pre-show ritual?

I pray and pace. Pace and pray. I tell myself I’m a good boy. Also, Diet Coke.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I’ve performed all over North America, but The Corner Comedy Club in Toronto is my home. It’s the place that has allowed me space to grow, to take risks and to evolve. I shot my first special, Love Language, there, and I was in that place since the day it opened. It’s a space where you have to show up and bring your best, or you will be eaten alive. I love that. I have died a lot of deaths to get to where I am now, and I truly owe a lot to that place. A shoutout is also deserved to the now-defunct Underground Comedy Club, also in Toronto.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bits are never the ones people like the most. So, I don’t know if I’m proud of them. My favourite crowd pleaser is probably my joke about how people only shave their heads in solidarity with their friends who lose their hair due to chemotherapy, but never for their friends who are losing their hair due to male pattern baldness. I think it’s an issue that deserves more attention. I’m just creating awareness for the bald community.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

It’s not my favourite because it sucks my brain out of my eyes, but Instagram.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I think Toronto is, unfortunately, the best place to live (at least in North America). Sure, it’s a condo-infested human rights violation, but it’s a big melting pot, so at least we can all suffer together.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

For now, I’d like people to follow me, and keep an eye out for upcoming shows, but I have my comedy special/album Love Language available on YouTube, and Apple Music, Spotify, and all the rest. It’s also played on SiriusXM if you have that kind of money.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Very funny newer guy named Ryan Visser, I’m a big fan of his, and he’s doing really well for himself