Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Célestine Fakoubé

Not one to chase after punchlines, Célestine Fakoubé finds her unique comedic voice in the vulnerability and sincerity that comes from shedding the proverbial mask we all wear. In the world of spontaneous creation, it’s not the written bits but the moments of unguarded honesty that sparkle brightest for her. We connected up with her to learn more.

How would you describe your comedy style?

As an improviser, my comedy style is very genuine. I’m not trying to tell jokes; I’m trying to be as vulnerable and authentic as possible. In real life, I often feel like I’m wearing a mask, so on stage, it’s my time to let it down.

Who are some of your influences?

It’s a bit unconventional, but I don’t really have specific influences. I’ve never been a big comedy consumer, surprisingly. I started improv comedy because I needed an outlet more than because I aspired to be a comedian. If I had to choose one, I’d go with Issa Rae. Watching her YouTube series “Awkward Black Girl” when I was younger showed me it was okay to be different and not fit a mould.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up, my favourite comedians were Omar & Fred, the French comedic duo of Omar Sy and Fred Testot. Their show “Service après-vente des émissions” had a chemistry and range of characters that left me in awe. While some episodes might make me cringe today, their fun and creativity were inspiring.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I don’t have a particular attachment to any one comedian. Much of the comedy I consume today comes from Instagram reels by various content creators and local acts. However, I recently discovered Michelle Buteau through her hilarious show “Survival of the Thickest,” and I’ve been eager to see her live ever since.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Listening to my favourite tunes to get in the right mood.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Social Capital on Broadview is probably my favourite spot. It feels like home, a place where I can truly connect with the audience and other performers.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

As an improviser, I don’t write bits; they create themselves in the moment. Once, during a scene, I blurted out, “I don’t have a Presto Card,” implying it was too expensive. It was a simple line, but I said it with such painful sincerity that it made me and the audience laugh. It reminded me that sincerity often works best.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Instagram! One video can lead me down a rabbit hole of hilarious content, keeping me entertained for hours.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Eglinton Crosstown LRT. That’s it, that’s the joke.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My improv troupe, Duck Confetti, has a monthly show called Inflatable Unicorn every first Sunday of the month. Our second season just concluded, but the new season starts in October.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow my improv troupe Duck Confetti on Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Daphney Joseph, stand-up comic and improviser, and just an absolute legend, I don’t know that I would be where I am today had I not had her as a teacher.