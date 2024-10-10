Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Jared Nathan

Jared Nathan is a comedian known for his unique style, blending quick punchlines with stories drawn from his personal experiences of living with a disability and having a stutter. In this interview, he shares insights into his comedy influences, creative process, and the joy he finds in connecting with audiences.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I’m a funny and unique mix of quick punchlines and lived stories about having a stutter and living with a disability.

Who are some of your influences?

Robin Williams, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Josh Blue.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Robin Williams and Louie Anderson.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I like to drink coffee and stretch to get my body loose.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I love performing in Halifax—I’ve always had great shows there.

What is your favourite bit you have written, and why are you proud of it?

One of my favourite bits is about how my mom had a terrific idea to call me Jared—with seven J’s. It always gets a laugh.

What is your favourite medium for finding new comics/comedians?

YouTube.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes! My monthly show at Comedy Bar Danforth, “Laugh Without Limits.”

Where can we follow you?

Website

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Robert Kackam, Brandon Sobel, and Max Sheldrick.