Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto-based Comedian Gabe Koury

Meet Gabe Koury, a comedian who seamlessly blends storytelling with a touch of descriptive, dirty humour, embodying the vibe of a cool uncle meets skate shop owner. Gabe’s shows promise laughter, a genuine connection, and an unforgettable comedic experience. We connected with him to discover more.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Storytelling style mixed with some descriptive dirty humour. Cool uncle meets skate-shop owner.

Who are some of your influences?

Jim Norton, Jessica Kirson, Dave Attell, Kyle Kinane, Big Jay Oakerson, Robert Kelly

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Dane Cook, Jerry Seinfeld, Danny Bhoy, Martin Lawrence, Jim Carrey

Who is your favourite comedian now?

That’s tough haha. Emil Wakim, Sam Tallent & Dave Merheje

What is your pre-show ritual?

Ginn & soda or tonic, a few puffs of my vape and a good nose blow!

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Opelika, AL. It was a shock. It was a Monday night in a University town in the south and the show was unreal. Sold a ton of merch and got paid before I went on stage. The crowd was warm and receptive. Made a Canadian feel at home in Alabama.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

There are a few that I liked a lot over the years, hard to tell. I have a joke about the language newspaper headlines use and I did it at a show in NYC @Greenwich Comedy Club. My aunt was there and she cracked at the bit which felt nice. Making family members laugh makes you feel like a champ. Makes up for being almost 40 and making 65K a year.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Podcasts and different streaming/YouTube channels. However, pods have been the main, main source for me to discover new comics and their specials.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I live in Toronto but I’m from Montreal.

Toronto is the cousin who has a rocket in their ass and can’t take jokes but has good credit and a manageable relationship with a woman they met on Bumble Premium.

Montreal is the cousin who toured the world in a cool indie rock band and hooked up once with one of the chicks in “All Saints” but has 4 roommates and just turned 41.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I produce a wicked show Called “PUNX CANT LAUGH”. It’s a comedy punk rock hybrid show where each of the comics gets personal punk rock intros for their sets.

I do it at venues like Bovine Sex Club and Dock Ellis and Festivals like Pouzza Fest (MTL). It’s also a festival with some of North America’s raddest bands, stand-up comics and artists.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | PCL show | Visual Art

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

There are a few homies I want cats to know about if they don’t already.

Jeremy Dobski, George Rivard, Keith Andrews, Dan Guiry, Yaz Baez, Hannah Veldhoen, Will Cristiansen and Aj Bate.