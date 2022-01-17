Homegrown Business: Monica, the owner of SnaptureThis

SnaptureThis is a Toronto-based, photography and digital design online business. We spoke with Monica, the owner, to find out more about them.

What is your business called and what does it do?

I am the owner of SnaptureThis an online paper goods and gift shop.

What made you want to do this work?

I originally opened a small business as a way to showcase my photography and digital design. Since I was little I would decorate my walls with art and photography and loved being able to create products to brighten up their homes, offices, and businesses. My business has grown since then into new products like apparel, glassware, etc. Over the last year+, I have worked with other local illustrators who bring some of my ideas to life including Toronto Coffee Shops V1/V2, Botanical Shops of Toronto, Toronto Landmarks, Toronto Sweet Treats, Toronto Ice Cream Shops, etc. I love getting to work with these illustrators and getting to showcase their incredible talent through these collaborations.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

My business wasn’t created to solve any problems, but instead to just brighten people’s days!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

A lot of my products are coffee-focused so definitely coffee drinkers but also representing Toronto and all the incredible small businesses in the city. Over the last year, I started a line of products where I showcase various businesses like cafes, florists, ice cream shops, etc (with their permission) and has definitely expanded my demo!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

It’s an online retail shop so it makes money through incredible customers wanting to shop my products!

Where in the city can we find your profession?

I am an online business, you can find me on Etsy.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

In the most cliche way possible, seeing people’s reactions to my products. It melts my heart seeing people share photos of my products whether it be a beautiful gallery wall they created featuring my prints or wearing my tote bags or a delicious drink in my glassware. I have the best customers and community. The worst part is not having enough time. There are not enough hours in the day to be able to do everything I want to do. I work full-time onto of running the business and some days are a struggle to manage both!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Every small business has some hilarious customer interactions. I have definitely read some interesting messages and reviews over the years.

Where can we follow you?

You can find me on Instagram or TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I wish I could shout out 100 other small businesses but I would say Found Coffee Shop and incredible cafe on College Street and soon a second location. Another would be Besseha Jewelry on Etsy!