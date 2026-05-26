Charitable Choices: Cassandra Della Mora of VegTO

Toronto has no shortage of food communities, but few have been at it as long—or as joyfully—as VegTO. Formerly known as the Toronto Vegetarian Association, the organization has spent eight decades connecting Torontonians who are living or simply curious about a plant-based lifestyle, and in 2025, they marked both their 80th anniversary and the 40th edition of VegTO Fest, Canada’s largest and longest-running free-to-attend vegan festival.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

VegTO is a non-profit connecting Torontonians who are living—or curious about—a plant-based lifestyle. We host events and workshops, run our annual festival VegTO Fest, and offer a member discount program with local plant-friendly businesses. Our newsletter and social channels keep the community informed, inspired, and engaged year-round. In 2025, we celebrated the organization’s 80th anniversary and the 40th edition of VegTO Fest.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Moving toward a vegan lifestyle can feel isolating without the right community around you. VegTO makes it easier and more enjoyable by connecting like-minded people, providing resources, and showing that compassionate living can be accessible and fun—not intimidating.

When did you start/join it?

I joined VegTO in the summer of 2024.

What made you want to get involved?

Sustainability has always been a core passion of mine, and food systems are one of the most powerful levers we have for environmental impact. I also love bringing people together through events—there’s something special about creating a shared experience that shifts perspectives and builds real community. VegTO felt like the perfect intersection of both: a way to channel a love of events and a commitment to sustainability into something meaningful and welcoming, where connection and curiosity do more good than guilt ever could.

What was the situation like when you started?

The foundation was already there—a passionate community and a growing events calendar, with VegTO Fest standing tall as Canada’s largest and longest-running free-to-attend vegan festival.

How has it changed since?

The biggest challenges we’ve navigated are economic ones. Funding and grants have become harder to access, and the cost of hosting large-scale events has risen significantly. Like many non-profits in Toronto right now, we’ve had to get creative and lean heavily on our volunteers and community partners to keep delivering great programming without compromising on quality.

What more needs to be done?

Sustainable funding is the big one—not just for VegTO, but for the broader non-profit community. We’d also love to do more to highlight the connection between plant-based living and protecting the planet. Many people care deeply about the environment but haven’t yet made the link between what’s on their plate and the health of the earth—and we think that’s a huge opportunity to welcome more people into the movement. The more we can frame veganism as an accessible, impactful climate action rather than a restrictive lifestyle, the better.

How can our readers help?

Join us as a member or donor, sign up for our newsletter, follow and share our content, and come out to our events—it all makes a real difference. If you have time, skills, or connections to offer as a volunteer or sponsor, we’d love to hear from you. Even just showing up curious is a great start.

Do you have any events coming up?

We don’t have anything confirmed right now, so we encourage folks to follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletter to stay in the loop!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Newsletter

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

We love Animal Justice—Canada’s only national animal law organization, working to strengthen legal protections for animals through the courts, legislatures, and public education. Their work is vital and complements everything VegTO stands for. If you care about animals and justice, they’re absolutely worth supporting.