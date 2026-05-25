Based in Toronto, Borderless AI simplifies international hiring and payments with an AI-first, compliant platform. Backed by Cohere, it helps companies expand globally as easily as hiring locally. We spoke with Willson Cross, Co-Founder & CEO, to find out more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Borderless AI is a modern global hiring and payments platform that makes international hiring feel as seamless as hiring at home, without compromising on compliance or control.

What made you want to do this work?

Willson is a repeat Canadian entrepreneur who realized the difficulties companies have in trying to handle global hiring. He knew there had to be a better way. Borderless AI is an AI-native company that works for SMBs and larger organizations to make international hiring simple. Backed by and partnered with Canadian AI leader Cohere, Borderless AI is changing global hiring for Canadians.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Employment of Record (EOR) is a longstanding industry that’s made international hiring easier. However, the pandemic accelerated companies embracing global teams, with data showing that while domestic hiring in many countries remains flat, the share of global hiring is increasing, especially in countries like India, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

SMBs to large companies in Canada and the USA

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Based in Toronto currently

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Why should I choose Borderless AI?

Borderless AI is taking a modern approach to global hiring and payments in a number of ways:

– AI-first approach

– Owned entities that allow companies to hire and manage employees without setting up foreign entities or going through additional third parties

– Real-time cross-border payments

– Borderless AI is a Canadian-founded company that helps companies stay local while also easily expanding their global footprint.

Where can we follow you?

LinkedIn