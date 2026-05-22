Five Minutes With: Pop-Jazz Musician ROSHANAK

ROSHANAK is a Toronto-based Iranian pop-jazz singer-songwriter whose music blends cinematic vulnerability with bold emotional storytelling. Drawing inspiration from artists like Marina and the diamonds, Fiona Apple, and Adele, she creates songs that feel both intimate and expansive, bridging the gap between alternative pop and jazz-infused soul.

Since beginning her music career in 2024, ROSHANAK has quickly built a dedicated and growing audience, amassing over 17,000 followers across platforms and thousands of independent streams without the support of a label. Her work is deeply rooted in her lived experiences as a queer, neurodivergent woman of colour, often exploring themes of mental health, identity, belonging, and resilience. Through her songwriting, she transforms personal pain into a space for connection and healing, both for herself and for her listeners.

Beyond her own artistry, ROSHANAK is committed to community-building within the music industry. She actively creates and organizes showcases that uplift emerging artists, with a focus on queer and BIPOC voices who are often underrepresented in traditional spaces. Her performances are known for their emotional intensity and theatrical influence, inspired in part by her connection to drag artistry and self-expression.

With upcoming releases and live performances across Canada, ROSHANAK continues to carve out a distinct space for herself, one where honesty, inclusivity, and artistry exist at the forefront of everything she creates.

Name:

Roshanak Aktefan

Genre:

Dark pop and jazz pop

Founded:

2024

# of Albums:

Not out yet

Latest Album:

Doll House Diaries

Latest Single:

Wish I was Dead

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Panic at the disco

Favourite musician now:

Marina and the diamonds

Guilty pleasure song:

Breakaway Kelly clarkson

Live show ritual:

Lots and lots of water, jumping jacks, listening to early 2000s playlist.

Favourite local musician:

Monstrosa, Ever since we met, Gandhaar Amin

EP or LP?

EP it’s called dollhouse diaries out this June 🙂

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl. Love having silence at night while everyone’s sleeping and being able to just relax and do whatever I want.

Road or studio?

I love the studio, putting my ideas together and being able to hear the final product. I also enjoy being able to use like a therapy session and just let everything out on the mic

Any shows or albums coming up?

ROSHANAK is set to release her debut EP Dollhouse Diaries on June 18, 2026—her first full body of work, funded by the Toronto Arts Council through the Toronto Arts Reach program. The project is a deeply personal exploration of identity, mental health, and the complexities of navigating the world as a queer, neurodivergent woman of colour. Blending pop and jazz influences with cinematic storytelling, Dollhouse Diaries marks a defining moment in her artistic journey.

In support of the release, ROSHANAK will be performing a series of live shows across Canada. She will be opening for Carina in Toronto on April 25, followed by a headline performance in Montreal at La Feuille Verte Café on May 10—her first time performing in the city. She will also be featured in a Sofar Sounds Pride show in Kelowna, BC on June 27 at a secret location.

With this upcoming EP and run of performances, ROSHANAK continues to build momentum as an emerging artist to watch, bringing raw honesty and powerful storytelling to every stage she steps on.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Umami house my favourite place ever.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

My favourite street in Toronto is Brian Village Drive. I grew up there, so it holds a lot of memories for me. It’s full of amazing food spots, including my favourite restaurant, Umami House. I’ve been going there since I was a kid with my best friend, and it’s always felt like home.

Right across the street, there’s a cozy local bar called Willie Stouts where I used to go to hear live music and support local artists. It was one of the first places where I really fell in love with live performance.

Everything on that street feels nostalgic to me. It was only a five-minute walk to Chuck E. Cheese, which I was completely obsessed with as a kid. It’s one of those places where every corner holds a memory from childhood joy to discovering music, and it’s a big part of why I am the artist I am today.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

My favourite park in Toronto is Muirhead Park. It’s right by the elementary school I went to, so it holds a really special place in my childhood. What I love most is that it hasn’t changed much over the years, it still feels exactly the same, which makes going back there feel like stepping into a memory.

It brings back so many moments from growing up playing outside after school, spending time with friends, and just feeling carefree. There’s something really comforting about a place staying the same while everything else changes. For me, Muirhead Park isn’t just a park, it’s a piece of my history.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

My favourite music venue in Toronto is Burdock Brewery. It’s such a beautiful, intimate space, and the atmosphere always feels really warm and inviting. The sound there is consistently amazing, which makes such a difference both as a performer and as an audience member.

I also have to mention their fries. They’re genuinely some of my favourites, and it just adds to the whole experience. There’s something really special about a venue where you can enjoy great food, connect with the crowd, and hear music the way it’s meant to be heard.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

My favourite music store in Toronto is Sonic Boom. If I’m ever looking for a vinyl, especially something nostalgic from the early 2000s, like Hannah Montana, they somehow always have it.

There’s something really fun about digging through their collection and finding unexpected gems. It’s one of those places where you can go in with no plan and leave with something that brings back a memory or inspires you creatively.