Homegrown Business: Jacquie Rushlow of The Keep Refillery

The Keep Refillery gives an alternative to single-use plastics by reusing laundry containers and filling them up with natural and biodegradable products. We spoke with Jacquie Rushlow, Founder and CEO, to learn more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

The Keep Refillery has set out to rid the world of single-use plastic, one community at a time. The idea is rooted in never throwing away another laundry container again, instead, save it, bring it in to us, and refill it with all natural, Canadian-made, biodegradable products that work! We have everything to keep you and your home clean. From laundry detergent to toothpaste, deodorant to makeup, and shampoo to lotion, YOU can transform your home to be plastic-free!

What made you want to do this work?

This mission was born out of necessity. For us AND the planet. It became very difficult to refill and go Plastic-Free in our hometown of Creemore, so we decided that we should open a Refillery! We quit our successful jobs producing and directing TV shows to offer our community an option, an alternative, and a way to make a change in their own homes.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The single-use plastic crisis in the world is a major problem and we NEED to do better. Currently, only 9% of all plastic is actually recycled in North America…and we’re producing more of it now than we ever have. People need to change the way they consume AND manufacturers of single-use plastic need to change the way they’re making single-use items.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Everyone that wants to make a difference. Anyone who wants to make tangible change in their own lives. The demographic tends to be 30-something women, and mothers, but we really get EVERYONE who cares about the environment in one way or the other.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

People come either with their own containers (or buy new ones) and fill them up! They pay per 100 grams of the product. For example, you have an old plastic dawn dish container, you bring it in, we weigh it and then you fill it up. We then weigh it again and you only pay for what’s inside.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are located at Christie + Dupont (637 Dupont St) right across from the Loblaws. This way you can get your groceries and then head over to us and get everything else you need!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question would be “Do you close the loop”? What that question means is: All our products come in large plastic containers, and we make sure that as a part of our agreements with our suppliers, they take those containers back and refill them for us. Thus closing the loop. Not all refilleries do this but it’s the most important part. Otherwise, what’s the point?

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is having such a purpose, a mission, and being able to affect people’s way of living while protecting our planet and all life on it. We consider ourselves a voice for the planet. It’s super rewarding. At the same time, the hardest part might be the fact that we have dedicated our entire lives to this. It occupies all our time and it’s a lot of hustle.

We’re teaching a new way of consuming and trying to break habits that have been instilled in us for many years.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

That fact that refilling is suuuuuuper cute! It just looks cool, and when you do it, people really notice! It’s not really a joke…. but it’s kind of funny

Where can we follow you?

You can visit our website, there is a lot of information on there as to our core values, our mission, and why we keep trying!

Also, you can follow us on Instagram, and alternatively, our other communities are The Keep Refillery Creemore, The Keep Refillery Meaford and The Keep Refillery Kingston.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

There are a lot of goodies around here! We’ve recently discovered Karma Co-op. A grocery store that is member-owned and offers ethically sourced, fairly priced food while reducing waste and offering bulk refills!